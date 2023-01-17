Skip to main content

TCU Rifle: Frogs Open Spring Season With Sweep Of Ohio State

Horned Frogs swept the Buckeyes in two matches over the holiday weekend.
After a nearly two-month hiatus, the TCU women’s rifle team began the spring portion of their 2022-23 schedule exactly where they left off – winning decisive matches. The Frogs hosted Ohio State with matches on Sunday, January 15, and Monday, January 16, and won them both.

TCU is ranked No. 1 by the College Rifle College Association (CRCA). Ohio State is currently ranked No. 11. In the fall campaign, TCU finished at the top in all seven matches they shot. Entering this weekend’s competition, TCU was ranked second nationally in aggregate average (4,738.72) while ranked first in air rifle average (2,832.29) and second in smallbore (2,355.43).

In Sunday’s match, the Horned Frogs matched the fourth-best mark in program history with a team score of 4,750. This included a 2,362 in smallbore (also fourth-best in program history) and a 2,388 in air rifle (fourth-best in program history). Ohio State shot 2,320 in smallbore and 2,352 in air rifle for an aggregate of 4,672.

In smallbore, the Frogs had eight of the top 10 scores. Julie Johannessen had a career-best 597, which paced all shooters. Mikole Hogan (591) placed second, Stephanie Grundsoe (590) third, Abby Gordon (588) fourth, and Katie Zaun (588) fifth.

In air rifle, the Frogs had the top seven scores. Grundsoe and Gordon led the way, each shooting a 598. Johannessen shot a 597 with Zaun, and Kristen Hemphill rounded out the top five, each shooting 595.

In Monday’s match, the Horned Frogs shot a 4,741. This included a 2,355 in smallbore and a 2,386 in air rifle. On the other hand, Ohio State shot 4,680 (2,319 smallbore and 2,361 air rifle).

TCU had nine of the top ten aggregate scores, with Johannessen leading the way with 1,190. Zaun set a career-high with 1,188, which was enough for second place. In smallbore, Zaun led the way with a career-high 593, followed by Johannessen (592), Grundsoe (587), and Stephanie Allan in fifth (585). In air rifle, Johannessen led all shooters with a 598, followed by Grundsoe, Allan (597 each), and Zaun (596).

The bada$$es are back!

Next up: The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on Nebraska on Saturday, January 21.

