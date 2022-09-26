TCU Rifle: Frogs Set NCAA Record In Season Opener

The bada$$es are back! TCU’s Rifle team, an all-female team, competing in a co-ed sport, started their 2022-23 season setting an NCAA record with their aggregate team score of 4,758. This came in a match against Navy and VMI. See why we said bada$$es – they are winning meets over military institutions.

In addition to setting the NCAA record for team aggregate, the Horned Frogs also set a school record in smallbore after firing a 2,365. TCU’s air rifle score of 2,393 is the second-highest mark in program history.

TCU is the back-to-back national championship in the air rifle discipline and has won that national championship four times. However, the Frogs have never won the national championship in the smallbore discipline nor in the overall aggregate score.

It looks like this team is on “fire” and ready to compete at the highest level this season and perhaps bring home the elusive aggregate Natty.

The five counters for the record-setting team aggregate included three All-Americans and two freshmen. In her collegiate debut, Julie Johannessen paced all shooters with a 1,194 aggregate score.

All nine TCU shooters that participated in the match finished in the top 10. Abigail Gordon’s career day culminated in a personal-best 1,192 aggregate score and a second-place finish. Stephanie Grundsoee sat third with an aggregate of 1,191. Stephanie Allan closed out the top five with an aggregate of 1,180.

The Frogs boasted nine of the top 10 marks in smallbore. Johannessen led all shooters with a 595, an effort that is tied for third all-time at TCU. Gordon turned in a career-high 594 in the discipline. Grundsoee also fired a 594. Allan sat fifth overall with a 586, followed by Katie Zaun (582), Kristen Hemphill (581), Anne White (581), Mikole Hogan (581), and Nina Schuett (581).

A similar performance in air rifle saw the Frogs fire the top six scores and nine of the top 10 marks. Johannessen, again, led all shooters with a 599. Hemphill matched her career-high with a 599, while Gordon matched her career-best with a 594. Grundsoee’s 597 was fourth, and Zaun’s 596 rounded out the top five. White finished sixth with a 595. Allan and Hogan fired identical marks of 594, and Schuett shot a 590.

Navy finished second in the match, shooting a 4,665 (2,311 smallbore; 2354 air rifle). VMI’s mixed squad came in third with a 4,546 (2,248 smallbore; 2,298 air rifle), and the VMI women’s squad finished fourth with a 4,389 (2,118 smallbore; 2,271 air rifle).

Next up: The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Colorado Springs to take on the Air Force Academy on Sunday, October 2.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.