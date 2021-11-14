Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    TCU Women’s Soccer: Further Excellence
    TCU Women's Soccer: Further Excellence

    Photo: Twitter @TCUSoccer

    No. 4 seed TCU will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a stellar 8-0 victory over Prairie View A & M. History was made by both Gracie Brian, who scored her first career hat trick, only the 15th since the beginning of the program, and Messiah Bright, who set a record for career points.

    Things looked auspicious from the 8th minute, when Gracie Brian, assisted by Brandi Peterson and Jenna Winebrenner, scored her first goal. In the 24th minute, Brian netted a second goal, which was, within the minute, repeated by Oli Pena, on an assist by Grace Collins (Collins’ 23 assists are tied for the most in TCU history, with Yazmeen Ryan, 2017-20).

    Brian completed her hat trick just over three minutes into the second half, when Camryn Lancaster delivered her the ball, which she promptly sent off into its net. In the 57th minute, Peterson and Brian assisted Messiah Bright for a fifth goal for TCU.

    As for history, Messiah Bright’s 14th goal of the season tallies her total career goals to 36, tying her with Jordan Calhoun from 2008-11. Her 2 points in the game add up to a career total of 86, more than any other player in program history.

    Lauren Memoly tallied in the 67th minute, followed by Skylar Heinrich in the 76th, pushing TCU’s lead 7 to 0.

    The 8 goals for TCU are the most they have scored all season, and the most by any team since 1990. TCU will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the third time in its program’s history. The team has remarkably achieved an unbeaten streak of 12 games (they currently stand 10-0-2). They will meet with Princeton on November 19th, at a location to be determined. 

