TCU Women’s Soccer: The Triumph of Perseverance

By a career-defining hat trick, Messiah Bright, now comfortably the leader in program history for goals scored, led a struggling team to victory in overtime.

From the beginning, Lauren Kellett proved invaluable, making three stellar saves before missing a fourth, which put Princeton up by one in the 36th minute.

TCU returned in the second half determined and, in the 71st minute, assisted by Gracie Brian and Camryn Lancaster, Messiah Bright scored her first goal of the game. This first stalemate was upset by Princeton just two minutes later when Gabi Juarez and Jen Estes put Princeton up by 1 once more.

Determined as ever, TCU gained momentum following Princeton’s goal, and, with two minutes to go, Bright tied the game once again.

Assisted once more by Camryn Lancaster, who thus far has tallied twelve assists this season, Messiah Bright scored the golden goal 106 minutes in, earning her first hat trick, bringing the Frogs to victory and solidifying in the process her place as having scored more goals than any athlete in TCU program history. Of Bright’s performance, Head Coach Eric Bell stated: “Messiah Bright is incredible . . . scoring three goals in a national tournament game in unbelievable.”

Despite trailing Princeton through most the game, the TCU women’s team demonstrated their unique capacity to persevere and, against all odds, claim a victory. Thus, they can boast the privilege of advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in program history.

This Sunday TCU will face Rutgers. The game will take place at noon at Yurcak Field on the Rutgers campus. It will be streamed for free on B1G+.

