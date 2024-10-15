TCU Soccer: Frogs Roll with Victories Over West Virginia, Arizona State
The TCU Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games after defeating West Virginia and Arizona State on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.
The Frogs overpowered the Mountaineers on Thursday, beating the visitors 3-1. It was a scoreless first half before West Virginia’s Taylor White scored the opener in the 52nd minute. But just 25 seconds later, A.J. Hennessey bagged the equalizer–her third goal of the season.
In the 58th minute, freshman Morgan Brown gave TCU the lead before Maddie Mooney scored her first goal of the campaign to double the Frogs’ advantage to 3-1.
Turning the page to Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Frogs exploded for a tremendous 5-1 victory. It took some time before the opening, but Bella Diorio found the breakthrough in the 24th minute. Three minutes later, Morgan Brown converted from the penalty spot before Caroline Kelly and Cameron Patton scored twice in a trice. Camryn Lancaster got in on the action in the 39th minute to make it 5-0.
The Frogs did concede a goal in the 61st minute, but TCU had a stronghold on Sunday’s match with 17 shots and nine on goal. Defensively, TCU allowed just two shots on goal, making it a successful and quiet day for goalkeepers Megan Plaschko and Olivia Geller.
The Frogs wrapped up their home finale in style and will hit the road to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights on Thursday, October 17. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.
