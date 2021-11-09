Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Soccer: TCU Women Win Big 12 Tournament
    Soccer: TCU Women Win Big 12 Tournament

    TCU won both the regular season and tournament championships and are now a No. 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament
    Photo: Twitter @TCUSoccer

    TCU won both the regular season and tournament championships and are now a No. 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament

    It was a big weekend for both football teams at TCU. Not only did the football team secure the unbelievable win over Baylor, but the Women’s Soccer team, the other fútbol team on campus, won the Big 12 Tournament in Round Rock.

    After having survived the quarterfinals last weekend, advancing on penalty kicks after a double-overtime time with Iowa State, the team defeated Texas Tech on Thursday in the semifinals.

    This set up a finals match with Texas, the team TCU narrowly passed in the standings win the regular season championship. The two teams tied 1-1 in a double overtime match when they met earlier this season.

    TCU won the championship match 2-1 after trailing Texas 1-0 at halftime. Messiah Bright and Camryn Lancaster each had second half goals to give the Frogs the win. Lauren Kellet made six saves during the match. Bright was named the Offensive Most Outstanding Player, and Jenna Winebrenner was named the Defensive Most Outstanding Player.

    In the first half, Texas had an 8-6 shot advantage. The Longhorns had the more dangerous looks as they cashed in on a shot from distance in the 39th minute for the first goal. Kellet had two saves in the final three minutes of the half to keep the deficit at one.

    In the 60th minute, Bright found the back of the net with the equalizer. Grace Collins got the play rolling as she found Chaylyn Hubbard with some room to run. Hubbard carried the ball into the 18 and fed an open Bright for the game-tying goal. Late in the match, Bright found Collins down low to the right of the goal post. She tapped the ball towards the middle of the six and a failure to corral the cross by the Texas goalkeeper left Lancaster with an open net to shot at for the game-winner.

    TCU is unbeaten in its last 11 games (9-0-2), matching a program record set last season. The tournament win is the first for the Horned Frogs. They become the 10th team in Big 12 history to win both the regular season and tournament titles. Bright scored her career-high 13th goal of the season. She now has 35 in her career. Lancaster’s goal was her eighth of the season. Collins notched her 10th and 11th assists of the season and now has 21 in her career. Her 11 assists in the season are a TCU record and her 21 career assists rank her third-most in TCU history.

    The win gave TCU the Big 12’s automatic bid in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Frogs are the No. 4 seed in the New Brunswick, New Jersey (Rutgers) quadrant along with No. 1 Rutgers, No. 2 Arkansas, and No. 3 Notre Dame. This is TCU’s sixth straight tournament appearance, just one of 14 programs to do so.

    TCU (17-2-2) will now host Prairie View A&M Friday, November 12 at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. 

    TCU Soccer wins the Big 12 Tournament
