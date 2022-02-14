TCU Track & Field: Frogs Dominate at Iowa States Classic

The Horned Frogs were focused on taking care of business this past weekend in Iowa. They did that just exactly as they locked in, put the blinders on, and the work they put in definitely helped them past their competition.

On Day One it showed. Khyasia Caldwell won the long jump as the Horned Frogs competed at the Iowa State Classic. Caldwell jumped the furthest with a mark of 6.24m (20' - 5.75"). She had previously won the preliminaries with a leap of 6.01m (19' - 8.75").

Also advancing to the long jump finals were Grace Anigbata and Emma Seetoo. Anigbata finished fourth overall at 5.77m (18' - 11.25") and Seetoo placed sixth at 5.74m (18' - 10.0").

Kundai Maguranyanga finished second overall in the 200m with a time of 21.40. Coming in seventh overall for the Horned Frogs was Simbarashe Maketa who ran a time of 21.99.

Fernando Martinez had a stellar day as he finished second overall in the pole vault with a height of 4.70m.

In the 60mH, Rainey Anderson placed third overall with a time of 8.08. He advanced to the 60mH finals after a win in the prelims with a time of 8.13.

Then on Day two is when the Horned Frogs started to show out , and started putting together some stellar performances.

Behind multiple first-place finishes, the TCU track & field team had a strong Day Two at the Iowa State Classic.

The men's 4x400 relay team of David Seete, Robert Gregory Jr., Tinotenda Matiyenga, and Ethan Brown clocked a time of 3:07.97, the No. 25 time in the country.

Matiyenga also won the 60m finals with a time of 6.71. The Frogs took the top three spots in the event as Gregory finished second (6.76) and Bryson Stubblefield placed third (6.82).

In the triple jump, Jaren Holmes took first with a mark of 15.10m (49' - 6.50"). Coming in second was Patrick Sylla with a jump of 14.65m (48' - 0.75").

Caldwell finished second in the 60m with a time of 7.64. She advanced to the finals with a prelims time of 7.67.

Tosin Alao placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 12.15m (39 - 10.50").

In the pole vault, TCU notched three top 5 finishes. Kasey Staley finished second with a height of 4.05m, Tysen Townsend finished third at 3.95m and Anna Long placed fifth at 3.75m.

Seete ran a time of 47.75 in the 400m to finish fourth overall. On the women's side, Asiah Fields and Tatianna Martinez finished fifth and sixth in the 400m with times of 55.61 and 56.61, respectively.

In the women's 4x400, Martinez, Jasmin Muhammad-Graham, Fields and Rylan Engels placed sixth with a time of 3:52.57.

Next up: The Frogs return to Iowa State for the Big 12 Indoor Championships February 25-26 in Ames.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.