TCU Volleyball: 2024 Season Preview
TCU Volleyball has improved substantially under head coach Jason Williams since he arrived in 2022. Williams has developed a winning culture in Fort Worth and it has translated into a new passion for volleyball on campus. They've set attendance records in each of the last two seasons including a school record for the highest-attended women's sporting event at TCU.
Following a 2023 season that saw the Horned Frogs go 17-15 and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament, the standard has risen. TCU was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll behind Arizona State, BYU, and Kansas.
On top of that, TCU has a superstar in Melanie Parra. She was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. She's coming off a record-setting year where she became the first Horned Frog to record multiple 34-kill matches in a season. She was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team and won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice.
Her teammate, Jalyn Gibson, was also selected to the Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team. She had a terrific 2023, finishing second on the team in kills, and will certainly be an important asset to this TCU squad. Some other familiar faces returning include Sarah Sylvester, Lily Nicholson, and Cecily Bramschreiber.
It's a new era in Fort Worth and one that will continue to turn heads this season. The Big 12 is there for the taking as the Horned Frogs look to capture their first conference championship in program history. They certainly have the roster and coaching staff to do so.
TCU will compete in the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska. They will open the season against a former Big 12 school, the Oklahoma Sooners, on August 30th at 4:30. They'll conclude the weekend with a matchup against powerhouse #2 Nebraska on Saturday at 7:30.
