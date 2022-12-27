TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Land Setter Riley Buckley

TCU made a big splash on Friday by landing setter Riley Buckley who previously played for the Missouri Tigers.

This comes after the recent departure of setter Callie Williams. Williams had a tremendous senior year for the Frogs and was a major part of the team's success in the 2022 season.

Buckley is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. She started all 28 games for the Tigers as a freshman. She recorded 958 assists, the third-most out of all Power Five conference freshman. She also added 233 digs, 104 kills and 46 blocks.

Those numbers are quite impressive considering she was a freshman and will look to contribute immediately for the Frogs. She said, "I chose TCU because I will be able to play at a faith-based school that competes at a high level. I also had an instant connection with the players and staff. Jason is trying to create a culture where the overall experience for each athlete is a priority, and that is extremely important to me."

Buckley was highly touted and was the No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2021. In high school, she led her team to four consecutive NCISS 4A State Championships. Buckley led the Tigers in assists, sets played and double doubles.

Filling the shoes of Callie Williams is a tall task but the Frogs took a step in the right direction Friday. TCU is coming off a historical season which saw them finish third in the Big 12 and winning a NCAA tournament match against Washington before bowing out to Wisconsin. This team has a bright future and will certainly have high expectations next season. The addition of Buckley is a huge step for this program and is a great addition.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.