Weekend Wrap-up: Ekdahl Qualifies for Junior World Championships

It was not a good night in Stillwater for the football team. However, all hope is not lost as other TCU teams continue to perform well. The soccer team won their first-round match of the NCAA tournament and advanced to the next round. The Women’s Rifle team beat both Nebraska and UTEP. Both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons opened with dominant wins at home. The volleyball team continues to struggle but lost a thrilling five-set match at home to No. 6 Baylor in front of the largest crowd in program history. And freshman diver David Ekdahl, from Sweden, received news that his performance, thus far this season, qualified him for the Junior Diving World Championships next month.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Cross Country

The TCU teams concluded the 2021 season at the NCAA South Central Regional in Waco. Mariana Martinez was the highest finisher for the TCU women’s team with a time of 22:34.9. This placed her 63rd overall in the 6K. Lakelin Conrad was the highest finisher for the TCU men’s team with a time of 32:58.2. This placed him 62nd overall in the 10K.

Swimming and Diving

David Ekdahl has been making a splash in his first year of competition at TCU. The success he has had on the boards plus the dive lists he has been training with have qualified him for the FINA World Junior Diving Championships to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine from December 2-9. The freshman from Malmö, Sweden will compete in four events: Mixed Team Event (Dec. 2), Boys A-1 meter (Dec. 3), Boys A/B Synchro 3-meter (Dec. 4), and Boys A 3-meter (Dec. 6).

Next Up: The swimmers will return to Texas A&M for the Art Abramson Invitational on November 17-19. The divers will travel to Dallas for the SMU Invitational on November 18-20.

Women’s Basketball

The TCU Women’s Basketball opened the season with a huge win, defeating Houston Baptist 78-48 last Tuesday. Lauren Heard led the way with a double-double, scoring 16 points and securing 10 rebounds. Aahliyah Jackson and Kayla Mokwuah scored 12 points each, and Tavy Diggs rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points on the evening. TCU outrebounded the Huskies 58-35, which included a 21-8 effort in offensive boards. The Horned Frogs would go on to score 16 points in second-chance efforts.

Next Up: The team travels to Tulane on November 17. Then they will host the Maggie Dixon Classic with a game against North Carolina on November 21.

Women’s Rifle

In the Frogs’ home opener, TCU beat both Nebraska and UTEP. The team fired an aggregate score of 4,702 while Nebraska shot 4,677 and UTEP shot 4,590. The team had five of the top 10 individual shooter scores with Stephanie Grundsoee finishing first with 1,181 and Kristen Hemphill right behind in second place with 1,180.

Next up: This was the last match of the fall season. The Frogs will return to competition with a back-to-back match against Ohio State on January 15-16.

Women’s Soccer

The TCU Women’s Soccer won their first-round match in the NCAA tournament against Prairie View A&M 8-0. For complete details on this match, click here.

Next up: TCU (12-2-2) will play Princeton on Friday, November 19 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Women’s Volleyball

TCU hosted No. 6 Baylor over the weekend with two matches. Despite losing both matches, an attendance record was set on Saturday night with 4,012 people witnessing a thrilling five-set match.

On Friday, the Frogs lost 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 16-26, 24-26). TCU hit 55 kills, the most in program history against Baylor in a four-set match. Afedo Manyang led with 16 kills on .500 hitting, becoming the first Horned Frog to record .500 hitting with at least 20 attempts vs. Baylor since 2014. Dani Dennison led the team with 11 digs, improving her career total to 1,520, the most in program history. This was her 77th career double-digit dig match and her eighth this season

Saturday’s match went to five sets, with the Frogs losing 3-2 (26-24, 15-25, 25-18, 20-25, 11-15). Taylor Raiola set a career-best with 22 kills.

“4,012 fans inside Schollmaier Arena was great to see and provided a great home atmosphere to play in,” said head coach, Jill Kramer. “It definitely helped us tonight.”

Next up: TCU (8-14, 2-10) travel to Lawrence, Kansas on November 19-20 for their last Big 12 conference away series versus Kansas (12-11, 4-8).

Upcoming Events:

November 17 – Women’s Basketball at Tulane

November 17-19 – Swimming and Diving at the Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) in College Station

November 18 – Men’s Basketball vs. Nicholls State.

November 18-20 – Swimming and Diving at SMU Invite (Diving only)

November 19 – Women’s Soccer vs Princeton in Piscataway, New Jersey (NCAA Tournament second round)

November 19-20 – Women’s Volleyball at Kansas

November 21 – Women’s Basketball vs North Carolina in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Schollmaier Arena

November 22 – Men’s Basketball vs Santa Clara in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California

November 24 – Men’s Basketball vs Pepperdine in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano

November 26 – Women’s Basketball at Saint Mary’s in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California

November 26-27 – Women’s Volleyball vs West Virginia

November 27 – Women’s Basketball vs California Baptist in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California

November 29 – Men’s Basketball vs Austin Peay

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!