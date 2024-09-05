TCU Women's Golf Competes in Carmel Cup
The TCU Women's Golf team traveled to Pebble Beach, California, to compete in the Carmel Cup. Although the Lady Horned Frogs did not get a top-five finish, they still did what any other Angie Ravaioli-Larkin team does, which is move up on moving day. The team finished 10 over on the final day of the Carmel Cup on Sunday. On the final day, TCU's final 18-hole score was the third-lowest in the eight-team field. They were only falling short of Vanderbilt, who was +3, and runner-up Arkansas, who was +7. Altogether, the Horned Frogs finished sixth at +48. TCU was just one stroke from forcing a tie with longtime conference opponent Oklahoma State for fifth. The Horned Frogs finished ahead of their old Big 12 rivals, Oklahoma, and their Big 12 rival, Texas Tech.
Meagan Winans etched a piece of her own history on the course. Winans placed solo ninth place, scoring three over overall. The only senior on TCU's roster was +2 in Sunday's round and was the number 2 overall finisher among Big 12 players. She earned the first top-10 finish and the best overall finish of her collegiate career thus far. Winans was one of only seven players to post an under-par round in the tournament. She shot a three-under 69 on Friday. The senior is off to a really hot start and is looking to make some leaderboards for her senior campaign.
On Sunday. Sofia Barroso Sá and Kirstin Angosta led the charge. They each played even par golf, as Barroso Sá collected the team-high four birdies. Sá ascended seven spots on the leaderboard to tie for 16th overall. This result was another top 20 result, making it the ninth top 20 finish of the junior's career.
True freshman Gracie McGovern tied for 20th overall. The freshman finished strong, as she even over her final 12 holes. Camille Min-Gaultier, who is also on her freshman campaign, finished one stroke back of McGovern at 13 over and tied for 22nd place.
Kirstin Angosta was the second-biggest riser of any player in the whole tournament, as she leaped from 35th place and right into a tie for 26th. The sophomore finished strong, as she was bogey-free in 16 holes.
Sophomore Sofie Dimitrova placed 41st overall at 21 over after shooting a seven-over on her final day.
The Horned Frogs will now head to Kentucky for their second tournament, as they will compete in the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational. The tournament will run from September 8-10 at Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. This will mark the first time the Lady Horned Frogs will compete in this tournament. The Frogs will look to continue to improve and get better every week. Stay posted for another golf update following their results in this tournament.
TCU Individual Leaderboard
9. Meagan Winans (+3, 69-76-74)
T16. Sofia Barroso Sá (+9, 76-77-72)
T20. Gracie McGovern (+12, 80-73-75)
T22. Camille Min-Gaultier (+13, 77-75-77)
T26. Kirstin Angosta (+14, 78-80-72)
T41. Sofie Dimitrova (+21, 81-77-79)
Team Leaderboard
1. Vanderbilt (+21, 368-370-363)
2. Arkansas (+23, 361-375-367)
3. Mississippi State (+27, 363-369-375)
4. Texas A&M (+35, 368-371-376)
5. Oklahoma State (+47, 381-371-375)
6. TCU (+48, 380-378-370)
7. Oklahoma (+84, 397, 391-376)
8. Texas Tech (+89, 390-388-391)
