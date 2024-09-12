TCU Women's Golf Wins First Team Title in Six Years
TCU Men's Golf Update:
The Men's golf team competed in the Shalalee Players Championship at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The team as a whole finished in 8th place overall out of 13 teams. The Horned Frogs shot 10 over on the final day on Sunday and finished 17 over for the tournament.
Texas transfer Scott Roden delivered a strong performance, finishing tied for eighth place overall at even par. The senior wrapped up his TCU tournament debut with a 2-over round on the final day. Three Horned Frogs: Ethan Dial, Joe Pagdin, and Toby Wilt—finished together, tying for 39th at 7 over par. Freshman Charlie Wylie made his collegiate debut, showing promise as he tied for 66th at 15 over, with his final round of 1 over being his best of the tournament. Competing individually, Jack Beauchamp finished tied for 63rd at 14 over.
The Horned Frogs will return to action at the Valero Texas Collegiate, September 21-23, at TPC San Antonio.
TCU Men's Golf - Shalalee Players Championship Results
8. TCU: 298 – 285 – 298 = 881 (+10)
TCU Men's Golf Individual Leaderboard
T8. Scott Roden: 74 – 68 – 74 = 216 (E)
T39. Joe Pagdin: 75 – 74 – 74 = 223 (+7)
T39. Ethan Dial: 74 – 72 – 77 = 223 (+7)
T39. Toby Wilt: 75 – 71 - 77 = 223 (+7)
* T64. Jack Beauchamp: 76 – 76 – 78 = 230 (+14)
T66. Charlie Wylie: 75 – 83 – 73 = 231 (+15)
* Competing as an individual
TEAM RESULTS
1. Arizona State: 857 (-7)
2. Florida: 868 (+4)
3. Arizona: 870 (+6)
4. Pepperdine: 874 (+10)
5. Duke: 875 (+11)
T6. Oklahoma State: 876 (+12)
T6. Oregon: 876 (+12)
8. TCU: 881 (+17)
T9. UNLV: 885 (+21)
T9. North Carolina: 885 (+21)
11. Northwestern: 886 (+22)
12. Texas A&M: 888 (+24)
13. Washington: 905 (+41)
TCU Women's Golf Update:
The TCU women's golf team made their first trip to Kentucky as members of the Big 12 this week, and it couldn’t have been more successful. The Lady Horned Frogs claimed their first team title in six years, winning the 31st Bettie Lou Evans Invitational on Tuesday at Champion Trace, Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville.
The Horned Frogs posted consecutive even-par rounds in the final 36 holes to finish seven-over to secure the win.
"I'm so proud of this team, In such a short amount of time so early in the season, they truly love one another. They played with so much grit and confidence all week. It was so cool to see."- Head Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin.
TCU's victory was a commanding one, finishing 12 strokes ahead of the second-place team and tournament host, Kentucky. The Horned Frogs led from start to finish over the three-day event, taking a six-shot lead into the final round on Tuesday morning and never looking back.
Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin captured her 19th tournament championship in 31 seasons as TCU's head coach, marking TCU's 53rd all-time tournament title.
Kirstin Angosta led the way for TCU, finishing as the outright runner-up at three under par overall. Angosta posted impressive two-under rounds in both the first and third rounds. She was in contention for the individual title, holding a one-shot lead as she stepped onto the 17th tee. However, Washington State’s Alice Johansson, the individual champion, birdied her final two holes to finish at four under. Despite narrowly missing out on the title, Angosta secured her second career top-10 finish and the highest individual placement of her career.
Sofia Barroso Sá tied for third, giving TCU two athletes in the top three. She finished the tournament at even par, thanks to impressive three-under performances in rounds two and three. Barroso Sá remained within a stroke of teammate Kirstin Angosta through the first 15 holes of their final round. The junior’s strong play earned her the fourth top-10 finish of her career.
Senior Captain Meagan Winans continued to play good golf at this tournament. TCU's lone senior was bogey-free on her way in, allowing her to tie for 14th place overall. Winans has now posted two back-to-back top-15 finishes. Earlier this month she placed ninth at the Carmel Cup.
Camille Min-Gaultier tied for 23rd overall, shooting one under on Monday. Gracie McGovern tied for 34th, 12 over. Sofie Dimitrova competed individually and tied her teammate Min-Gaultier for 23rd.
The Horned Frogs were the only ones in the 11 team field to finish par or better in multiple rounds and the only team with two top five athletes.
The team will continue its fall season at the Schooner Fall Classic on September 21-23 at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.
TCU Women's Golf - Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Results
TCU Individual Leaderboard
2. Kirstin Angosta (-3, 70-73-70 = 213)
T3. Sofia Barroso Sá (E, 75-69-72 = 216)
T14. Meagan Winans (+5, 74-76-71 = 221)
T23. Sofie Dimitrova (+9, 74-78-73 = 225)
T23. Camille Min-Gaultier (+9, 76-71-78- = 225)
T33. Gracie McGovern (+12, 78-73-75 = 228)
Team Leaderboard
1. TCU (+7, 295-288-288 = 871)
2. Kentucky (+19, 305-292-286 = 883)
3. Houston (+24, 304-285-299 = 888)
4. Louisville (+27, 298-299-294 = 891)
5. Illinois (+29, 298-296-299 = 893)
6. Washington State (+30, 303-298-293 = 894)
7. Indiana (+41, 302-296-307 = 905)
8. Missouri (+43, 303-297-307 = 907)
9. Middle Tennessee (+46, 312-301-297 = 910)
10. Eastern Kentucky (+67, 311-304-316 = 931)
11. Akron (+96, 321-320-319 = 960)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.