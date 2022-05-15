TCU Women’s Golf Earns Trip To NCAA Championship

Wednesday at the final round of the NCAA Regional in Albuquerque, NM, the TCU women’s golf team punched their ticket to the NCAA Golf Championship. Sabrina Iqbal shot a par, while Caitlin Macnab shot a birdie both on the 18th hole of the final round to unsure the Frog’s spot in the upcoming Championship.

Going into the final round TCU’s Women golf team lead Florida by one shot. TCU was already in the coveted fourth spot on Wednesday. Both teams shot a 3-over 291 which fended off the Gators and punched the Frogs ticket.

The Frog’s 20 birdies over this past season was more than double the record of 2019-20 of nine birdies in a season. This will be head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin’s eight trip to the NCAA Championship. Her last team to go was in 2010.

Next up: The 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships will be held May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The TCU women's team is one of 24 teams vying for the national championship. Other teams competing will be Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, San Jose State, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

