Next up in a series highlighting TCU student-athletes who are now Think NIL Ambassadors.

KillerFrogs wants you to get to know some of TCU's student-athletes before the 2022-23 seasons begin. KillerFrogs is a partner of Think NIL, a TCU collective. Think NIL's mission states that they are "committed to finding and creating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for all TCU student-athletes. They recently announced eight new Ambassadors. As part of the partnership with KillerFrogs, we will be profiling many of these new Ambassadors.

As a writer, I think being able to highlight student-athletes is a great honor because they deserve recognition for all of the hard work that they put in on and off the field. The next Think NIL ambassador we will cover is a senior golfer from Arlington, Texas, Trinity King. Trinity is a psychology major and communications minor. Here is a little bit about her family; She is the daughter of Sarah and Dan King. She has a little brother named Canon, a sophomore at James Martin High School. Trinity also has two dogs, Molly and Luna. Trinity states that her dad is her hero. She says he has taught me everything she knows, not only about golf but also about life. She says he has always been the biggest fan for her and her brother and has been an even bigger role model for them.

“I don’t know who or where I would be without him and all the love and lessons he has given me that have made me the woman I am today.”

- Trinity King speaking about her dad

Trinity grew up playing soccer before any other sport and then played soccer and golf from age six until high school, when she quit soccer to pursue her passion for golf.

When asked why she chose to attend and play for TCU, she said she decided on TCU because of the team culture that Coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin has created at TCU and the overwhelming feeling of community within the TCU campus but within Fort Worth as a whole. She says that she loves the atmosphere on campus.

“TCU has and always will be a gem in my heart.”

- Trinity King

Trinity says she not only likes TCU but Fort Worth as well. She loves the fact that it has city life while still keeping the western roots! She claims you should never be bored because she says there is so much to do and great places to visit and eat. Her two favorite restaurants in Fort Worth that she recommends to everyone are Joe T. Garcia’s and Tricky Fish.

Trinity has been through the college process, and this is her advice for student-athletes going through the college selection process.

“I always tell future student-athletes to go somewhere they want to be, not somewhere other people want them to go. You should never pick a school based on other people who are going to; the only person you should keep in mind when deciding when to attend university is yourself. Pick where you are happiest, and you will never go wrong.”

After graduating from TCU, Trinity will become a professional and continuing her athletic career on the LPGA path. Her goal is to compete against the best in the world and continue to love this sport and the beautiful places it takes her.

Trinity is excited about her partnership with Think NIL because she is looking forward to growing her brand and expanding her network for her future athletic career by working with Think NIL.

“I am so excited and grateful to pair with such a talented team, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store!”

Trinity has excellent things in store for her in the future, and we know one thing is that she will always bleed purple.

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.