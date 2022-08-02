TCU Women's Soccer:  Best Feet Forward

As a reminder that when it comes to excelling in both the field/court and the classroom, TCU's student-athletes can rival those of any school in the country, The TCU Women's Soccer team has received the United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award in recognition of their exemplary academic performance during the 2021-22 academic year.

TCU was one of 382 women's teams that posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher--impressive of itself--but our Frogs managed to eclipse this minimum standard for the United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award by over a half-point, with a cumulative average GPA of 3.58. Further, they have won the award virtually every year since 2006. To this, they can be congratulated alongside the baseball and swimming and diving teams as being among our best performing academic athletes.

As if that were not enough, the team managed an astounding feat regarding individual scholarship, as earlier this year the team was honored by the Big 12 with 14 student-athletes being named to the Academic-All Big 12 team.

These students include: Marz Atkins, a sophomore majoring in Radio, Television, Film; Avery Barron, a sophomore majoring in Business; Gracie Brian, a junior majoring in Entrepreneurship; Messiah Bright, a senior majoring in Strategic Communication; Grace Collins, a junior majoring in Accounting and Finance; Tatum Condrey, a senior majoring in Speech Pathology; Payton Crews, a senior majoring in Sociology; Olivia Hasler, a sophomore majoring in Business; Chaylyn Hubbard, a graduate student specializing in Business Analytics; Lauren Kellett, a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice; Nicolette Lewis, a senior majoring in Communications; Brandi Peterson, a senior majoring in Movement Science; Michelle Slater, a junior majoring in Economics; and Maddy Warren, a senior majoring in Finance.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

