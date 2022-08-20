TCU Women's Soccer: Points Shared In Season Opener Against Wisconsin

Eric Bell and the TCU Women's Soccer team kicked off the 2022 season with Thursday’s home opener against the University of Wisconsin, resulting in a 0-0 draw sharing the points between both teams.

Although not the result Eric Bell was looking for as they kicked off the new season, there were many positives to take away from TCU's performance–one of which was ball movement. Crucial to maintaining possession, the Horned Frogs consistently opened up and provided options for their teammates on the ball. This was enhanced through TCU’s 4-3-3 formation that saw Payton Crews and Oli Pena as the two holding midfielders. With these skillful holding midfielders, the Horned Frogs were able to switch the point of attack and control possession in the middle of the park. Utilizing two defensive-minded midfielders with great communication skills further allowed TCU to remain organized and compact when defending as a unit against the Badgers.

Playing two holding midfielders also afforded attacking option Gracie Brian an abundance of space when on the attack to dribble at defenders, take them one-on-one or even play it out wide to the awaiting wingers on flanks. While offering space for other players going forward, the formation ensured a sense of balance as either Crews or Pena was allowed to join the attack while the other would stay back in their defensive position to cover and provide support.

On the attacking front, the Horned Frogs were efficient in finding Messiah Bright in promising positions going forward and on the wing. Bright’s physicality and speed proved a problem for the opposition as she threatened with her physicality and speed. It’s these aspects of Bright’s game allowing for TCU to attack in a multitude of ways–her height can pose a threat on crosses, and her speed can cause problems with runs in behind the opposition’s back line.

Despite the Horned Frogs' attack posing a threat, they failed to capitalize on the 13 corners afforded to them. In order to continue and build on last season’s success, the team must become more efficient on set pieces and improve the quality of their shots as well– with only three of 14 shots on target. Another area the Horned Frogs must focus on is their build-up ability to play out of the back. At times Wisconsin executed the high press, which forced the Horned Frogs to make quicker decisions on the ball. Not precise or sharp enough with their passes, TCU was, at times, sloppy in the build-up phase of their attack. The awareness of the defenders and their teammates around them was a gap and kept the Wisconsin opposition in the game.

Unable to maintain possession of the ball, Wisconsin primarily threatened to score on the counter. The Badgers caught the Horned Frogs in a vulnerable defensive shape in the second half, leading to Payton Crews receiving a red card in the 63’ minute after fouling an opposing player as the last player in the line of defense. Eric Bell had his work cut out for the team as they would have to defend the remaining 27 minutes a player down. But TCU’s defense led by Chaylyn Hubbard and Brenna Brosam stood poised and battled until the final whistle.

A draw for the back-to-back Big 12 Champions wasn’t the result they hoped for, but there is an abundance of positives to take away from and build on in this early 2022 season. Eric Bell will lead the Horned Frogs as they prepare to take on the University of Minnesota on Sunday, August 21 at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

