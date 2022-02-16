Women’s Tennis: TCU Loses to Alabama

After sweeping Houston and beating UNT to start the month, the TCU women’s tennis team hit the road last weekend for a match with Alabama. The Crimson Tide got the better of the Frogs winning 4-0.

This was the second loss for the Frogs this season, having lost an earlier match at Wisconsin. TCU is now 6-2 for the season, with all six of their wins taking place on their home courts. The Frogs are now 0-4 all time in Tuscaloosa.

In the doubles matches, Stevie Kennedy and Aleksa Cveticanin lost on court one 4-6. At No.3, Isabel Pascual and Addy Guevara lost their first match of the season, 2-6. They are now 4-1 for the season in doubles matches. Jade Otway and Alisa Soloveva were down 3-5 on No. 2 when the point was won.

Alabama won three singles matches quickly. Otway on No. 5 lost 4-6, 2-6 then Cveticanin on No.4 lost 2-6, 3-6. The match was clinched when Mercedes Aristegui lost 5-7, 3-6 on No. 2. At the time the match was won, Soloveva was in a second set tiebreaker 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-1 at No. 1, Kennedy was up a set on No. 2, 5-7, 6-6 (0-4), and Pascual was winning at No. 6 in the third set 6-3, 3-6, 3-0.

Next up: TCU plays at Texas A&M on February 19.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at Texas A&M

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin

February 26 vs. Texas State

March 6 vs. UCSB

March 10 at Baylor

March 13 at Texas

March 18 at Kansas

March 20 at Kansas State

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.