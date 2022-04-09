TCU Women’s Tennis: Big 12 Bye Week Welcome Relief

Big 12 conference play has been rough for the TCU women’s tennis team (10-11, 2-6). Last weekend, the team lost two duals, both at home on the purple courts. On Friday, April 1, they lost to Oklahoma 1-6 and then on Sunday to Oklahoma State 1-4.

This weekend, they get a breather from the Big 12 conference play and will take on two non-conference opponents. The team will host Prairie View A&M on the purple courts in Fort Worth on Saturday, April 9, then travel across the Metroplex for a battle with No. 43 SMU.

Here’s a look at the Frogs’ last two outings last weekend:

#3 Oklahoma 6 - TCU 1 – April 1, Fort Worth, Texas

TCU won the doubles points with wins from the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams and had the advantage going into the singles matches. The Sooners proceeded to then win all six singles matches, all in straight sets.

In the doubles matches, Jade Otway and Stevie Kennedy, playing at No. 3, were the first to win their set, 6-3. Then, Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual, playing at No. 2, won their set, 7-5. This was the second time this year the team has won the doubles point against a ranked opponent this season. It was also the first time it had won the doubles point against a Top Ten team since 2019.

In the singles matches, in order of finish, Otway lost at No. 3 1-6, 0-6; Helena Narmont lost at No. 5 2-6, 0-6; Kennedy lost at No. 6 2-6, 1-6; Alisa Soloveva at No. 1 lost 0-6, 1-6; Pascual at No. 4 lost 3-6, 2-6; and Aristegui at No. 2 lost 3-6, 4-6.

# 11 Oklahoma State – 4 TCU 1 – April 3, Fort Worth, Texas

TCU turned right around and hosted another conference dual at home on Sunday. This time, they lost the doubles point, then only one of the four completed singles matches.

In the doubles matches, Aristegui and Pascual, playing at No. 2, were the first to win, 6-4, after being down 1-3. This duo improved to 3-2 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls would win the other two matchups.

Kennedy was the only singles player to win her match, winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6. This was her second conference win. She has also won two of her last three and five of her last seven singles matches. In the other matches, Aleksa Cveticanin lost at No. 4, 3-6, 0-6; Soloveva at No. 1 lost 3-6, 0-6, and Otway at No. 3 lost 1-6, 4-6.

Next up: TCU has a bye week in Big 12 conference play this week. They host Prairie View A&M on the purple courts in Fort Worth on Saturday, April 9, at 11 am. They then travel to SMU on Sunday, April 10.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas – Lost 0-7

March 18 at Kansas – Lost 1-6

March 20 at Kansas State – Won 5-2

March 25 vs. West Virginia – Won 4-2

March 27 vs. Iowa State – Lost 1-6

April 1 vs. Oklahoma – Lost 1-6

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State – Lost 1-4

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

