TCU Women’s Tennis Sweeps PVAMU Then Loses To SMU

The TCU women’s tennis team (11-12) split their duals last weekend. They had no problem taking care of business when they hosted Prairie View A&M on Saturday, sweeping them 7-0. They traveled across the Metroplex the next day to take on SMU and lost that dual 1-4.

Here’s a look at those two outings:

TCU 7, Prairie View A&M 0 – April 9, Fort Worth, Texas

TCU swept Prairie View A&M 7-0 in a nonconference match. Three Frogs, Jade Otway, Isabel Pascual, and Stevie Kennedy all went 2-0 on the day. For Otway, it was her team-leading sixth perfect day of the season. She also leads the team with 16 overall wins this season.

TCU won the doubles point with dominant wins at No. 1 and No. 3. Otway and Kennedy, at No. 3, were the first to win, 6-2. Aleska Cveticanin and Alisa Soloveva at No. 1 won 6-2, securing the point. Helena Narmont and Pascual also won at No. 2 5-2.

Kennedy, Otway, and Pascual kept up the momentum, easily winning their singles matches. Kennedy swept her opponent, playing at No. 5, 6-0, 6-0. Otway, at No. 3, won 6-0, 6-1. Then Pascual, at No. 4, clinched the dual victory with her 6-2, 6-0 win.

The other three matches were played to completion, with the Frogs winning all three. Narmont won at No. 6, 6-2, 6-2. Cveticanin won at No. 2 in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7). And Soloveva finished off the sweep with a three-set win at No. 1, 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10).

SMU 4, TCU 1 – April 10, Dallas, Texas

The Horned Frogs didn’t fare so well the next day when they traveled down I-30 for the matchup with SMU. Only Pascual secured a point for TCU winning her singles match.

The Mustangs won two of the three doubles matches, each with a score of 6-3, to secure the doubles points. Playing at No. 5, Pascual won her match 6-3, 6-1. Cveticanin, Otway, and Kennedy all lost their matches, giving SMU the win. Mercedes Aristegui and Soloveva did not finish their matches and were each down a set when the dual was called.

Next up: TCU hosts UTSA on Friday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. in a non-conference matchup, then hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. in the final match of the regular season. TCU then will host the Big 12 Conference Tournament on the purple courts on April 21.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas – Lost 0-7

March 18 at Kansas – Lost 1-6

March 20 at Kansas State – Won 5-2

March 25 vs. West Virginia – Won 4-2

March 27 vs. Iowa State – Lost 1-6

April 1 vs. #3 Oklahoma – Lost 1-6

April 3 vs. #11 Oklahoma State – Lost 1-4

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M – Won 7-0

April 10 at SMU – Lost 1-4

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

