WATCH! Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie at Big 12 Media Days
Mike Buddie is in his first year as TCU's director of intercollegiate athletics.
In this story:
TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie attended his first Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday.
Buddie spent a few minutes with TCU On SI writer Tori Couch talking about his first few months at TCU, the football program, how the House v. NCAA settlement is impacting the athletic department (revenue sharing payments effective July 1, 2025) and women’s basketball transfer guard Olivia Miles being one of three Big 12 Venmo/PayPal student-athlete brand ambassadors. Miles also won a FIBA gold medal at the AmeriCup in Chile earlier this week.
Watch the full interview here:
TCU's Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie
Also from Big 12 Media Days
- Big 12 Media Days: Commissioner Brett Yormark Gives Kudos TCU Athletics, Discusses CFB Playoff Format
- TCU Guard Olivia Miles One of Three Big 12 Athletes Announced As Venmo Brand Ambassadors
- Big 12 Media Days: Sonny Dykes Addresses Media at The Star in Frisco
Recommended Articles
Published