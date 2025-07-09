Killer Frogs

WATCH! Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie at Big 12 Media Days

Mike Buddie is in his first year as TCU's director of intercollegiate athletics.

TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie attended his first Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday.

Buddie spent a few minutes with TCU On SI writer Tori Couch talking about his first few months at TCU, the football program, how the House v. NCAA settlement is impacting the athletic department (revenue sharing payments effective July 1, 2025) and women’s basketball transfer guard Olivia Miles being one of three Big 12 Venmo/PayPal student-athlete brand ambassadors. Miles also won a FIBA gold medal at the AmeriCup in Chile earlier this week.

Watch the full interview here:

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

