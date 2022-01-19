Weekend Wrap-up: Spring Sports are Back

Winter Break and the holidays are over. The spring semester is underway. Several TCU teams began or resumed their season. With that, our weekly wrap-up of these teams, along with a schedule of upcoming events, is back.

Here’s a look at the action that took place off the basketball court.

Men’s Tennis

David Rodii’s squad is back for another season after a 2021 season that saw them win a share of the regular-season Big 12 Championship and a post-season that ended with a loss to Baylor in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Ranked No. 5, the team opened the season with three home matches.

On Wednesday, the Frogs defeated UTRGV 6-1. TCU played with just five players, winning both doubles matches and all five singles matches without dropping a set. UTRGV’s only point came from a forfeit on the 6th singles court. TCU improved to 40-9 all-time in season openers.

On Saturday, the No. 1 Florida Gators came to Fort Worth. The Frogs pulled off the win, 4-3. It was the first time TCU upset the No. 1 team in the nation at home. TCU won the doubles point and the first two singles before Florida won the next three. TCU’s Jake Fearnley got a late break in his match to win 7-6, 6-4, which gave TCU the win.

“This was a historical win for us,” said head coach Roditi. “Beating The No. 1 team in the country here at home for the first time. I’m so proud of our team.”

Then, the winning streak was halted on Sunday as the Frogs fell 4-3 to No. 4 Tennessee. TCU once again won the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No.2. TCU’s top two pairs of Luc Fomba/Jake Fearnley (No. 1) and Sander Jong/Lui Maxted (No. 2) have started a perfect 3-0. Fomba and Fearnley defeated 2021 Doubles national champions, Pat Harper/Adam Walton. Four of the six matches went to three sets in the singles matches.

Next up: TCU (2-1) hosts Abilene Christian on January 27 at 2 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

The TCU women traveled to Ames, Iowa, for a dual match with Iowa State. Before this match, TCU was 1-4-1 against ISU, including a heartbreaking loss last season. This year, the heartbreak continued, with Iowa State winning a close one 173-161.

TCU was ahead after the first day, Friday, 91-76. TCU wins that day included the 200 medley relay, Lisa Johnson in the 1000 freestyle (10;22.17), Serena Gould in the 200 freestyle (1:52.75), Olivia Rhodes in the 50 freestyle (23.79), and the 400 freestyle relay (3;28.30).

On Saturday, TCU wins included Gould in the 100 freestyle (52.45) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.59). On the diving side, Anna Kwong earned a Zone-cut score of 296.50 with wins on 1- and 3-meter events.

Next up: TCU men’s team competes at Texas on January 21-22.

Women’s Rifle

The TCU women picked up where they left off in the fall. They competed in two matches against Ohio State, winning both of them.

On Saturday, TCU fired an aggregate score of 4,724 (2,338 smallbore and 2,386 air rifle). The air rifle score was the second-best in program history. TCU had six of the top 10 shooters in both disciplines. Abigail Gordon shot a career-high 586 in smallbore.

On Sunday, the team fired an aggregate score of 4,716 (2,330 smallbore and 2,322 air rifle) and again had six of the top 10 shooters in both disciplines.

Next up: TCU will have another match with Ohio State on January 22.

Women’s Tennis

The TCU women’s tennis team opened their season with a couple of victories on Saturday. The first match was against Incarnate Word, and TCU won 4-0. TCU got the doubles point and then got the three singles points from three quick straight-set wins by Mercedes Aristegui (6-2, 6-1), Helena Narmont (6-1, 6-1), and Isabel Pascual (6-0, 6-2). Later that day, TCU also swept Abilene Christian 4-0. Again, TCU got the doubles point and the three singles points from Aristegui (6-1, 6-2), Aleska Cveticanin (6-3, 6-2), and Narmont (6-4, 6-0).

Next up: TCU plays another double-header on January 23 against Northwestern State and Arkansas State.

Upcoming Events:

January 19 – Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State

January 19 – Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech

January 20 – Women’s Tennis at LSU

January 21-22 – Swimming and Diving (Men only) at Texas

January 22 – Women’s Rifle at Ohio State

January 22 – Men’s Basketball at Iowa State

January 22 – Women’s Basketball vs. Texas

January 22 – Women’s Indoor Track at Aggie Invitational

January 23 – Women’s Tennis vs. Northwestern State

January 23 – Women’s Tennis vs. Arkansas State

January 25 – Men’s Basketball vs. Texas

January 25 – Women’s Basketball at West Virginia

January 27 – Women’s Tennis at Wisconsin

January 27 – Equestrian vs. Delaware State

January 27 – Men’s Tennis vs. Abilene Christian

January 28 – Swimming and Diving (Women only) at Incarnate Word

January 28-29 – Women’s Indoor Track at Texas Tech Invitational

January 29 – Men’s Tennis vs. Portland

January 29 – Men’s Basketball vs. LSU

January 29 – Equestrian vs. UT Martin

January 29 – Women’s Basketball at Kansas State

January 30 – Men’s Tennis vs. Wichita State/Tulsa

January 31 – Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma

