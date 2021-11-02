Weekend Wrap-up: Soccer advances to Big 12 Semifinals

While the football team has generated plenty of woes in recent days for Frogs fans, the other fútbol team on campus is giving fans something to cheer for. The team wrapped up the regular season on Thursday last week by defeating Texas Tech. With the win, they won, for the second consecutive year, the regular-season Big 12 title. Then on Sunday, the team played an exciting quarterfinals match against Iowa State to win on penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Rifle team remains undefeated, having beaten yet another of the military academies this past weekend.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Cross Country

Both the men’s and women’s teams competed at the Big 12 Championships in Stillwater. The men’s team finished ninth and the women’s team finished tenth. Lakelin Conrad had the best time for the men with a time of 26:37.7. Mariana Martinez had the best time for the women with a time of 23:01.5.

Baseball

The Texas Rangers instructional league team resumed their annual fall visit to Lupton on Friday night. The Horned Frogs won the game 3-2. It was an opportunity for Frogs fans to see some of the new members and welcome back others. It was also the first game coached by Kirk Saarloos since he was named head coach in June.

Equestrian

The sixth-ranked TCU team competed in two matches in Brooking, South Dakota over the weekend. One was against South Dakota State with the Jackrabbits edging out the win in a 7-7 tiebreaker. Next, the Frogs soundly defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston 15-1.

Next Up: TCU (3-3-1, 0-2 in Big 12) will host No. 8 Baylor on November 5 in the final competition of the fall season.

Swimming and Diving

Geremia Freri, freshman from Milan, Italy, continues to set new records. In a match against SMU, he broke his own school record in the 1000 freestyle. He had initially set the record just two weeks ago. His new time is 9:07.96.

In the match, the men’s team won, 176-124. The women’s team fell 177-123.

Freri also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:28.25. He also placed second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:48.49, moving him into 10th on TCU’s all-time records list.

Next Up: TCU travels to College Station for a meet against Texas A&M on November 5.

Women’s Rifle

TCU’s Women Rifle team secured their fourth win of the season. Their aggregate score of 4,727 was their best of the season and is the seventh best in program history. It was enough to defeat Army (4,684) and Akron (4,669). The team fired a smallbore score of 2,345 and an air rifle score of 2,382.

Abigail Gordon shot a career-high 586 in smallbore, and Anne White matched her career-high 596 in air rifle. The Frogs had six of the top 10 shooters in air rifle. The team had five of the top 10 individual shooters. Stephanie Grundsoee placed first (1,185) and Kristen Hemphill placed second (1,185).

Next up: TCU travels to Fort Wayne, Indiana to take on West Virginia on November 6.

Women’s Soccer

The #7 Women’s Soccer team went unbeaten in the month of October going 7-0-2 during the month. The team wrapped up the regular season Thursday in Lubbock. Messiah Bright’s goal in the 85th minute was the only score in the match. Lauren Kellet made three saves to secure her eighth shutout of the season.

The win on Thursday gave the Horned Frogs their second consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. The win was the 15th of the season, making it the most wins in program history.

The team then played in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships on Sunday in Round Rock, Texas. After a 0-0 double-overtime tie with the 8th-seed Iowa State Cyclones, the match then went to penalty kicks. The Frogs advanced winning the PKs 3-2. The shutout was the 11th of the season, setting a school record. Kellet made one save for her school-record ninth shutout of the season.

On the shutouts, Head Coach Eric Bell said “It’s the maturation of this program. Hopefully, we will continue to do things like this. I’m proud of Lauren (Kellett) and the season that she’s had. She has been amazing and the people playing in front of her have been amazing as well. Hopefully, we can keep it going the rest of the postseason.”

Next up: TCU (15-2-2, 7-1-1) advances to the semifinal game against Texas Tech on Thursday, November 4. The match can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Upcoming Events:

November 4 – Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Fall Individuals and at ITA Nationals

November 4 – Women’s Soccer versus Texas Tech in the semifinal match of the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock.

November 5 – Equestrian at Baylor

November 5 – Swimming and Diving at Texas A&M

November 5-6 – Women’s Volleyball at Texas Tech

November 6 – Women’s Rifle versus West Virginia

November 7 – Women’s Soccer – Big 12 Championship final match

November 9 – Women’s Basketball versus Houston Baptist

