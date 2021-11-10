Weekend Wrap-up: Rifle Suffers First Loss of the Season

While both football/fútbol teams had a great weekend, it was a tougher weekend for several of the other TCU teams. Equestrian lost to third-ranked Baylor. Both Swimming and Diving teams lost to Texas A&M. Rifle lost by one shot – ONE SHOT – for their first loss of the season. And Volleyball lost two matches, both in straight sets, to Texas Tech.

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Equestrian

Last week, two members of the TCU team received honors in the first Big 12 Rider of the Month awards. Jessica McAllister won for Horsemanship and Mattie Dukes for Reigning. McAllister was also named the October NCEA Horsemanship Rider of the Month.

The ninth-ranked TCU Equestrian team lost to third-ranked Baylor 14-6 on November 5. Sydney Berube, a sophomore from Bedford, New Hampshire, secured her career first Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in the Flat competition.

TCU opened the day with a 3-2 loss in Fences. Emy Luciebello secured her second career win carding an 81 on Callisto. Wynne Weatherly secured her first win of the season in Fences scoring 76.

In Flat, the Frogs fell 4-1. Berube got her first win of the season. On the Western side, TCU was swept 5-0 in Reining but won Horsemanship 3-2.

Next Up: TCU (3-5, 0-3 in Big 12) has concluded the Fall season. The Spring season begins on January 27 when the Frogs host No. 10 Delaware State.

Swimming and Diving

Four members of the team earned Big 12 honors for the week of November 3 after their performance against SMU. Piotr Sadlowski earned his first honor as Swimmer of the Week. David Ekdahl earned his second Diver of the Week. Geremia Freri earned his second Newcomer of the Week and his fifth Big 12 award of the season. Rylee Moore earned the Newcomer of the Week on the women’s side.

On Friday, both teams fell to Texas A&M with the men losing 180-114 and the women falling 181-108. Jadon Wuilliez won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.24, with Janis Silins finishing second at 55.53. Ekdahl claimed second on 3-meter dive and notched a Zone cut with a score of 338.63. Also on the boards, Anna Kwong earned her first Zone cut of the season as her score of 286.80 was good for second on 1-meter.

Next Up: The swimmers will return to Texas A&M for the Art Abramson Invitational on November 17-19. The divers will travel to Dallas for the SMU Invitational on November 18-20.

Track & Field

The TCU Track & Field team has announced its 2021-22 indoor and outdoor schedules.

Indoor Season:

Dec. 4 – at the Reville Invitational in College Station

Jan. 22 – at the Aggie Invitational in College Station

Jan. 29-30 – at the Texas Tech Invitational

Feb. 4-5 – at the Lobo Invitational in Albuquerque

Feb. 12-13 – at the Iowa State Classic in Ames

Feb. 25-26 – Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship in Ames

Mar. 11-12 – NCAA Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Alabama

Outdoor Season:

Mar. 19 – TCU Invitational at the Lowdon Track Complex in Fort Worth

Mar. 24-26 – at the Texas Relays in Austin

Apr. 9 - at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona

Apr. 13-16 – at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California

Apr. 15-16 – at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida

Apr. 22-23 – at the Michael Johnson Classic in Waco

Apr. 29-30 – at the Texas Invitational in Austin

May 12-15 – Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Lubbock

May 26-28 – NCAA West Preliminaries in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Jun. 8-11 – NCAA Outdoor Championship in Eugene, Oregon

Women’s Golf

Caitlyn Macnab, a freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa, represented her home country at the 2021 Spirit International Amateur Championship, held this past weekend in Trinity, Texas. The Spirit features the world’s best amateur golfers representing their respective countries in team and individual play. She finished with a score of +18 over par.

Next Up: TCU has concluded the Fall season. The Spring season begins February 21 at the ICON Invitational in Humble, Texas.

Women’s Rifle

The fourth-ranked TCU team suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, losing to No. 3 West Virginia in a match that took place in Fort Wayne, Indiana. TCU shot an aggregate score of 2,723 and fell just one shot behind the Mountaineers, who shot 2,724.

TCU was ahead after smallbore, firing a team score of 2,342 to West Virginia’s 2,339. The match came down to air rifle in which TCU shot 2,381, four shots behind West Virginia’s 2,385.

Stephanie Allan, junior, and Anne White, freshman, both fired career highs in smallbore with 586 and 576, respectively.

Next up: TCU hosts its home opener on November 13 with matches against UTEP and Nebraska.

Women’s Soccer

The TCU Women’s Soccer team won the Big 12 Championship, making it the first time in program history that they won both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles in the same season. For a complete recap, click here.

Next up: TCU (17-2-2) will now host Prairie View A&M Friday, November 12 at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The game time is 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

TCU traveled to Lubbock for two matches against Texas Tech. On Friday, TCU lost 0-3 (18-25, 23-25, 22-25). Texas Tech had eight aces during this match which proved to be the difference. Dani Dennison led the team with 14 digs, improving her career total to 1,499, the most in program history.

On Saturday, lost 0-3 (24-26, 18-25, 11-25). Dennison collected her 1,500th career dig. She had a total of 10 digs in the match. She became the 38th player in the nation with 1,500 career digs.

Next up: TCU (8-12, 2-8) host No. 10 Baylor (14-5, 8-2) November 12-13 at the Schollmaier Arena.

Upcoming Events:

November 11 – Men’s Basketball vs. McNeese State

November 12 – Cross Country at the NCAA South Central Regional in Waco

November 12 – Women’s Soccer vs. Prairie View A&M – NCAA Tournament

November 12-13 – Women’s Volleyball vs. Baylor

November 13 – Women’s Rifle vs. UTEP and Nebraska

November 15 – Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Miss

November 17 – Women’s Basketball at Tulane

November 17-19 – Swimming and Diving at the Art Adamson Invitational (Swimming only) in College Station

November 18 – Men’s Basketball vs. Nicholls State.

November 18-20 – Swimming and Diving at SMU Invite (Diving only)

November 19-20 – Women’s Volleyball at Kansas

