    • October 20, 2021
    Weekend Wrap-up: How did the other TCU sports team do?

    Photo: Twitter @TCUWomensGolf

    Publish date:

    Cross Country, Swimming & Diving, Women’s Golf, Women’s Soccer, and Women’s Volleyball all saw action
    Author:

    The TCU Soccer team forced two more shutouts over the weekend, brining their streak to four straight. The Women’s Golf team placed second in the Jim West Challenge, only seven strokes behind #3 Oklahoma State.

    Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

    Cross Country

    Both the men’s and women’s teams competed at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday. Mariana Martinez finished 27th overall with a time of 21:21.7 in the women’s 6k. Lakelin Conrad finished 52nd overall with a time of 24:41.5 in the men’s 8k.

    Next up: This was the last regular season contest for TCU. The Frogs will compete in the Big 12 Championships on October 29 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

    Swimming and Diving

    TCU participated in the USC Invitational and came away with multiple school records.

    Geremia Freri broke the school record in the 500 freestyle on Friday with a time of 4:17.71, shattering the record by 4.66 seconds. On Saturday, he won the 1650 freestyle and broke the school record with a time of 15:04.35, shattering that record of 15:23.38. He came in first in the 400 IM with a time of 3:49.52, just .03 off the school record. He now as three NCAA B cuts.

    Piotr Sadlowski notched a B cut in the 100 butterfly with his time of 47.35, which was good for second overall. Janis Silins earned a B cut with his time of 59.30 in the 100 breaststroke, which was fourth overall.

    On the women’s side, two 400 medley relay teams reached the Top list at the meet. Claire Chahbandour is now third on TCU’s Top 10 list with her time of 1:02.26 in the 100 breaststroke.

    Next up: TCU will host SMU on October 29.

    Women’s Golf

    The #22 TCU Women’s Golf team placed second at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas. They finished seven strokes behind #3 Oklahoma State. The team set a pair of program records. On Monday, the final day, and for the second consecutive day, TCU set a school record for single-round score with a 13-under-par 275.

    Caitlyn Macnab, freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa and playing in her third collegiate tournament, carded a 13-under 203 to break the TCU record of 204 set by Sabrina Iqbal earlier this season.

    Next up: TCU begins play at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi on October 25.

    Women’s Soccer

    The #9 TCU Women’s Soccer had two more shutout wins, bringing their shutout streak to four. On Thursday, the team traveled to Morgantown to face #14 West Virginia, and won 1-0. Oli Pena’s tally in the 77th minute stood as the game winner. Lauren Kellett registered four saves. TCU improved to 3-1-0 against ranked teams this season with that win.

    Then on Sunday, the team traveled to Ames for a match with Iowa State. TCU won that one, 3-0, with all the goals being scored in the first half. Camryn Lancaster, Messiah Bright, and Brandi Peterson each tallied a goal. Kellett and Kinsey Ehmann combined to register TCU’s fourth straight shutout victory.

    Bright scored her 30th goal of her collegiate career, making her only the second Horned Frog in program history to reach this level. The only other player was Jordan Calhoun who registered 36 goals 2008-11.

    “I’m really proud of the group for the professional way in which they approached the game and this weekend,’ said Head Coach Eric Bell. “We were dialed in mentally and really focused. They made a difficult trip look easy.”

    Next up: TCU (13-2-1, 5-1-1) returns home for its final regular-season match on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m. versus Kansas State.

    Women’s Volleyball

    It was a tough weekend for the TCU squad who traveled to Austin to face #1 Texas. On Thursday, TCU lost 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19). Cecily Bramschreiber, freshman, set a program record with four aces, the most aces in a single match versus Texas. The team served eight aces, the most aces in a three-set match versus Texas in program history.

    Then on Friday, also lost 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-22). Afedo Manyang, junior, made seven kills in a hotly contested third set before Texas claimed the win. TCU added three more aces, for a combined 11 aces over the series, the most aces against Texas in a single season in program history.

    Next up: TCU (7-10, 1-5) will host Kansas State on Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22.

    Upcoming Events:

    October 21-22 – Women’s Volleyball versus Kansas State

    October 22-24 – Men’s Golf at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

    October 22 – Women’s Soccer versus Kansas State

    October 23 – Women’s Rifle at The Citadel

    October 23 – Equestrian at Oklahoma State

    October 25 – Women’s Golf at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi

    October 25 – Women’s Tennis at ITF Austin 25k

    TCU Women's Golf Team at the Jim West Challenge
