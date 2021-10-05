Weekend Wrap-up: How did other Frogs do?

Frogs won on both coasts this weekend with Equestrian winning two of three meets in California and Rifle winning once again in Virginia. Soccer concluded non-conference play with an 8-0 victory over Houston

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Equestrian

The #6 TCU equestrian team opened the season with meets in California. On Friday, the team defeated #9 South Carolina 8-7. Then on Saturday lost to #7 Fresno State 9-10. Both of those meets were at the Fresno State Horse Center. On Sunday, the team traveled to the University of California – Davis, where they won the meet 11-9.

Next up: The team hosts SMU on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. at Diamond Creek Ranch.

Men’s Golf

TCU, along with the Colonial Country Club, is hosting one of the premier collegiate tournaments this week. The Colonial Collegiate Invitational began on Monday, October 4. There are 15 teams participating, including four teams currently ranked in the top 10. TCU’s strength of schedule this season is ranked as the 10th strongest in the nation.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

On Monday, Majo Orellana was promoted to associate head coach. She had been an assistant coach for the last three seasons. She was named American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year last season. Head Coach Hector Gutierrez’s contract was also extended last week.

Women’s Rifle

The team beat VMI for the second week in a row, shooting a team aggregate score of 4,722, twelve points better than last weekend. They beat VMI (4,501) and the VMI Women’s team (4,392). The team had the top eight competitors in the match. Their smallbore score of 2,349 is tied for the fourth-best in program history and the team’s aggregate score is tied for 13th best in program history. The Frogs are undefeated, so far, early in the season.

Next up: TCU will face The Citadel in Charleston, SC on October 23.

Women’s Soccer

The TCU women’s soccer team had two matches in recent days. On Thursday, the team ended the match in a 1-1 draw against Texas after double overtime. Camryn Lancaster had the only tally for the Frogs just under 10 minutes into the match. The Longhorns tied the game in the 50th minute. Lauren Kellett matched her career-high with eight saves in the game.

On Sunday, the team was back home to host Houston. With three second-half goals, the team won 3-1. Gracie Brian scored twice, and Lancaster scored for the second straight game. TCU concluded its nonconference schedule with an 8-1-0 record.

Next up: TCU (9-2-1, 1-1-1) will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Upcoming Events:

October 4- 5 – Men’s Golf hosts the Colonial Collegiate Invitational

October 7 – Women’s Soccer hosts Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

October 8-9 – Swimming and Diving at FIU TYR Classic, 5 p.m.

October 8 – Equestrian hosts SMU, 10 a.m.

October 8 – Women’s Volleyball hosts Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

October 9 – Swimming and Diving hosts Texas Permian Basin, 10 a.m.

October 9 – Women’s Volleyball hosts Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

October 10 – Women’s Soccer hosts Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

October 11-13 – Men’s Golf at Big 12 Match Play Tournament