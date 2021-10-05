October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Weekend Wrap-up: How did other Frogs do?
Publish date:

Weekend Wrap-up: How did other Frogs do?

Equestrian, Women’s Rifle, and Women’s Soccer all saw action
Author:

Photo: ©️TCU Women’s Soccer

Equestrian, Women’s Rifle, and Women’s Soccer all saw action

Frogs won on both coasts this weekend with Equestrian winning two of three meets in California and Rifle winning once again in Virginia. Soccer concluded non-conference play with an 8-0 victory over Houston

Here is the weekend wrap-up of highlights beyond the gridiron:

Equestrian

The #6 TCU equestrian team opened the season with meets in California. On Friday, the team defeated #9 South Carolina 8-7. Then on Saturday lost to #7 Fresno State 9-10. Both of those meets were at the Fresno State Horse Center. On Sunday, the team traveled to the University of California – Davis, where they won the meet 11-9.

Next up: The team hosts SMU on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. at Diamond Creek Ranch.

Men’s Golf

TCU, along with the Colonial Country Club, is hosting one of the premier collegiate tournaments this week. The Colonial Collegiate Invitational began on Monday, October 4. There are 15 teams participating, including four teams currently ranked in the top 10. TCU’s strength of schedule this season is ranked as the 10th strongest in the nation.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

On Monday, Majo Orellana was promoted to associate head coach. She had been an assistant coach for the last three seasons. She was named American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year last season. Head Coach Hector Gutierrez’s contract was also extended last week.

Women’s Rifle

The team beat VMI for the second week in a row, shooting a team aggregate score of 4,722, twelve points better than last weekend. They beat VMI (4,501) and the VMI Women’s team (4,392). The team had the top eight competitors in the match. Their smallbore score of 2,349 is tied for the fourth-best in program history and the team’s aggregate score is tied for 13th best in program history. The Frogs are undefeated, so far, early in the season.

Next up: TCU will face The Citadel in Charleston, SC on October 23.

Women’s Soccer

The TCU women’s soccer team had two matches in recent days. On Thursday, the team ended the match in a 1-1 draw against Texas after double overtime. Camryn Lancaster had the only tally for the Frogs just under 10 minutes into the match. The Longhorns tied the game in the 50th minute. Lauren Kellett matched her career-high with eight saves in the game.

On Sunday, the team was back home to host Houston. With three second-half goals, the team won 3-1. Gracie Brian scored twice, and Lancaster scored for the second straight game. TCU concluded its nonconference schedule with an 8-1-0 record.

Next up: TCU (9-2-1, 1-1-1) will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Upcoming Events:

October 4- 5 – Men’s Golf hosts the Colonial Collegiate Invitational

October 7 – Women’s Soccer hosts Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

October 8-9 – Swimming and Diving at FIU TYR Classic, 5 p.m.

October 8 – Equestrian hosts SMU, 10 a.m.

October 8 – Women’s Volleyball hosts Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

October 9 – Swimming and Diving hosts Texas Permian Basin, 10 a.m.

October 9 – Women’s Volleyball hosts Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

October 10 – Women’s Soccer hosts Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

October 11-13 – Men’s Golf at Big 12 Match Play Tournament

TCU Women’s Soccer defeated Houston on Sunday in the final nonconference match of the season.
More Sports

Weekend Wrap-up: How did other Frogs do?

52 seconds ago
USATSI_13501109
Football

Big 12 matchups and Predictions: Week 6

2 hours ago
Clint_TexasGame2021
Football

TCU Fans During the 2021 Texas Game

9 hours ago
TCU_Tech Saddle
Football

TCU Travels to Lubbock for a Night Game

Oct 3, 2021
TCU tailback Aaron Green, right, catches the winning touchdown with 23 seconds left against Texas Tech after a deflection on September 26, 2015.
Football

First Look: TCU at Texas Tech

Oct 3, 2021
Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Jonathan Garibay (46) celebrates after kicking the go ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Week 5 Results: Only Two Big 12 Teams Are Undefeated

Oct 3, 2021
TCU vs Texas - October 2,2021
Football

Frogs Fall Short Against the Longhorns

Oct 3, 2021
Shannon Brazzell aintervuews Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Football

WATCH: KillerFrogs Halftime interview

Oct 2, 2021