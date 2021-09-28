Weekend Wrap-up: A Look at Other Frogs in Action

Equestrian

The TCU equestrian team participated in a preseason scrimmage on Friday. The team shut out Tarleton 16-0.

Next up: The team opens the regular season versus South Carolina on October 1 in Horsemanship and Flat in Fresno, CA.

Swimming and Diving

Both teams began their seasons with wins over Incarnate Word. The men’s swimming and diving team won 163-135. David Ekdahl, freshman, set a school record on the 1-meter dive with a score of 363.97. On the 3-meter dive, his score of 370.72 is now third on TCU’s records list. The women’s team won 177-123. An all-freshman team of Francesca Pasquino, Claire Chabandour, Rylee Moore, and Oliva Rhodes swam the sixth-fasted 400 medley in program history with a time of 3:43:42.

Next up: The Horned Frogs will travel to Miami for the Florida International TYR Classic on October 8-9 and will also host UT Permian Basin on October 9.

Women’s Basketball

The annual Ice Cream Social was held on Sunday afternoon at the Stuart Family Courtside Club Room. All 17 members of the TCU women’s basketball team were introduced to the approximately 100 fans that came out to meet the team.

Next up: The season begins on November 9 with a home game versus Houston Baptist

Women’s Golf

The #6 TCU women’s golf team is playing in the Schooner Classic in Norman. Opening two rounds were played on Sunday. The Horned Frogs are currently in 6th place but are only two shots out of second. Oklahoma State currently leads the field.

Next up: Final rounds are being played today.

Women’s Rifle

The TCU women’s rifle team secured their first win of the season, defeating both Navy and VMI. The Horned Frogs had a 4,710 team aggregate score, topping Navy (4,673), VMI (4,504), and VMI women’s team (4,378). Stephanie Allen shot a 596 in air rifle, marking a career high for the junior.

Next up: TCU will face VMI once again on October 3 in Lexington, VA

Women’s Soccer

The #8 TCU women’s soccer team opened Big 12 conference play with two matches the last few days, both played in Fort Worth. On Thursday, TCU beat Kansas 1-0. On Sunday, the Horned Frogs fell to Baylor, losing 2-1. The Frogs were down 2-0 late in the match and scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute. It was the first time all season the team had allowed two goals by their opponent.

Next up: TCU (8-2-0, 1-1-0) will face Texas on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Austin.

Women’s Volleyball

TCU women’s volleyball opened Big 12 conference play on the road this weekend with two matches against Iowa State. On Friday, the Horned Frogs lost 0-3 (21-25, 18-25, 24-250. On Saturday, they lost in five sets 2-3 (10-25, 25-22, 27-25, 22-25, 4-15).

Next up: The Horned Frogs have a bye week this week and will face Oklahoma in Fort Worth October 8-9.