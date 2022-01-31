Skip to main content
In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly TCU Sports Recap.

KillerFrogs.com

It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly TCU Sports Recap.

Basketball

Track and Field

Football

Read More

Baseball

Swimming and Diving

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

TCU Women's Tennis
More Sports

Women’s Tennis: TCU Suffers First Loss of the Season

2 minutes ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB
More Sports

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

2 minutes ago
Kansas junior guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles aroiund Kentucky during the second half of Saturday's game inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Men’s Basketball: SEC Wins the 9th Big 12/SEC Challenge

12 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Football

The Screwed Tape Letters: Et Tu, Gary?!

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17546984
Basketball

Men’s Basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge Preview

Jan 29, 2022
@TCU Basketball- Photo of Souleymane Doumbia
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs #19 LSU

Jan 29, 2022
@tcu men's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. #19 LSU

Jan 29, 2022
@ tcu women's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at #25 Kansas State

Jan 29, 2022