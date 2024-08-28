Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 2: Frogs Drop Out of Top 25
The TCU women's soccer team (2-1-0) debuted in Week 1 of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 after starting the season 2-0 with wins over Alabama and Charlotte. However, this week, after losing to No. 15 Notre Dame, the Horned Frogs dropped out of the Week 2 poll. They are now in the "Receiving Votes" category.
Florida State (3-0-0) remains the top team in the nation. The Big 12 has three teams in the Top 25: No. 11 Oklahoma State (3-0-0, up six spots), No. 16 BYU (1-0-2, down 12 spots), and No. 22 Colorado (3-0-0, previously not ranked). Arizona State (2-0-2) joins TCU in the "Receiving Votes" category.
United Soccer Coaches Top 25 - Week 2
1. Florida State (3-0-0), no change
2. Stanford (3-0-0), no change
3. UCLA (3-0-0), up 3
4. Michigan State (2-0-1), up 4
5. North Carolina (3-0-0), no change
6. Arkansas (2-0-1), up 3
7. Virginia (3-0-0), up 14
8. Memphis (2-0-0), up 2
9. Notre Dame (2-1-0), up 5
10. Santa Clara (2-1-0), up 1
11. Oklahoma State (3-0-0), up 6
12. Penn State (2-1-0), down 9
13. Auburn (3-0-0), up 2
14. Texas (3-0-1), down 2
15. Xavier (2-1-0), up 4
16. (tie) Ohio State (3-0-0), up 2
16. (tie) BYU (1-0-2), down 12
18. Wake Forest (3-0-0), previously receiving votes
19. (tie) Saint Louis (1-0-2), up 4
19. (tie) Utah State (2-1-0), previously receiving votes
21. South Carolina (1-0-0), previously receiving votes
22. Colorado (3-0-0), previously not ranked
23. Georgetown (2-0-1), previously receiving votes
24. Georgia (1-1-1), down 8
25. North Carolina State (1-1-1), previously not ranked
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU (#28) and Arizona State (#36)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
