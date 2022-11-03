Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 11: Frogs Continue To Drop

Last week, the TCU women's soccer team (11-3-5, 5-1-3 in the Big 12) went 1-0-1, with a 0-0 draw against Texas Tech in the regular season finale on Thursday night then a 5-1 win over Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

When the latest United Soccer Coaches poll came out this week, TCU dropped two spots down to No. 17, the lowest in the Horned Frogs have been this season since Week 4. TCU was not ranked in Week 3 after losing two matches that week.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, now one spot above the Frogs at No. 16. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play in September.

TCU is the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and Texas, as regular season champions, is the No. 1 seed. The tournament is being held in Round Rock, Texas. The quarterfinals were held on Sunday, October 30. Texas plays the No. 4 seed West Virginia in the semifinals on Thursday, November 3 and TCU plays the No. 6 seed Oklahoma on Thursday. OU is the only team to defeat TCU in the regular season. Frogs lost 1-2 in Norman on October 20.

There was no change in this week's poll in the top seven spots.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 30

1 - UCLA (17-1-0), no change

2 - North Carolina (15-3-0), no change

3 - Alabama (17-1-1), no change

4 - Notre Dame (14-2-2), no change

5 - Florida State (12-2-2), no change

6 - Michigan State (16-1-3), no change

7 - Stanford (16-2-1), no change

8 - Duke (12-4-2), up 3

9 - Arkansas (11-3-3), no change

10 - Saint Louis (18-1-0), no change

15 - BYU (8-2-6), down 2

16 - Texas (14-1-4), up 1

17 - TCU (11-3-5), down 2

20 - UCF (9-2-4), up 2

Big 12 schools receiving votes: (#34)

