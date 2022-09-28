Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 6: Frogs Back In Top Ten

The TCU Women's Soccer team began Big 12 conference play with an exciting 1-1 draw with Texas in front of a large home crowd then a road win against Kansas over the weekend. The Frogs extended their unbeaten streak to five matches.

Texas was the only other Big 12 school in last week's rankings but dropped out this week, despite also going 1-0-1 in the first week of conference play. The Longhorns were in that 1-1 draw with TCU then beat Texas Tech 2-0 on Sunday.

The team is now 6-2-3 (1-0-1 in Big 12 play. Next up for the Frogs is Kansas State. This will be Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. in The Little Apple.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through September 25

1 - UCLA (9-0-0), no change

2 - Virginia (9-1-1), no change

3 - North Carolina (9-2-0), no change

4 - Duke (8-2-0), up 1

5 - Alabama (10-1-1), up 1

6 - Penn State (7-1-2), up 11

7 - Florida State (7-0-2), no change

8 - Northwestern (9-1-1), up 1

9 - TCU (6-2-3), up 3

10 - Rutgers (10-1-0), down 6

24 - SMU (6-1-3), down 3

Big 12 schools receiving votes: Texas (#26), Oklahoma State (#34)

