TCU Women's Soccer Press Conference: Head Coach Eric Bell

TCU Women’s Soccer had their press conference with Head Coach Eric Bell. He came to speak to the media on how well his team has been playing. They are still putting a lot of people on notice that TCU is more than a football school, and more than a basketball school. It’s a school that has produced a lot of great athletes in multiple sports. Women’s Soccer is on of those sports.

Coach Bell stated that the reason why this team is doing so well is because of the team's experience and their chemistry. They were such a young team last year. It was like they had no other option, but to improve. Women’s Soccer made a good run.

“The benefit today is that we know that we can do it," said Bell. "Primarily, having the whole team come back, we know have good chemistry and a good chance to do something bigger than before.”

Going into the NCAA tournament, TCU Women’s Soccer first matchup is versus Prairie View A&M. Coach Bell had high praises for them because they are conference champions, and he said they need to be respected as such. But as far as scouting details, Bell could not say much because they are still working game details versus Prairie View A&M. He is very proud of all of his players from the upbacks, to his forwards, and goal keepers. He is proud of all the individual accolades that each them has received. He stated about his starting goalkeeper, Lauren Kellett.

“Lauren is good, but we did not know she was going to be this good this fast," said Bell. "Once she won the starting spot for goalkeeper, she just skyrocketed and took our team to a whole new level. She has been a great leader for us.”

Coach loves the resilience of this team. Multiple times in the Big 12 tournament this soccer team found themselves in a jam, but Coach loves how this team knows what they are capable of. That they know they can comeback from anything, and nothing can stop their goal. That they can come back and still get the job done.

Coach Bell stated jokingly, “Aren’t we’re soccer school right now?!” Its only fair to say that because they have a lot of success, and they definitely deserve a lot of support from all the fans, which they have been receiving. They had over a few thousand fans at their games this year, which is unusual for magnitude of sports at TCU, but that shows how loyal TCU fans. Women’s Soccer needs all the support as they head for the national tournament against to play the first game against Prairie View A&M. Stay tuned for more details.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!