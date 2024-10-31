Opponent Depth Chart: Baylor Bears
If TCU and Baylor had met a few weeks ago, it likely would've been a battle for the bottom of the Big 12. Before the BYE week, TCU sat at 1-2 in the Big 12 and looked to be underdogs in almost all of their future games. The Frogs have since reeled off two gritty wins vs Utah and Texas Tech looking to make some noise in the Big 12 rankings.
Baylor began Big 12 play 0-3 with losses to Colorado, BYU, and Iowa State; all top 4 teams in the conference. Since their losing streak the Bears have beaten a confusing Oklahoma State team and a Texas Tech team that seemed to be trending in the right direction. This year's Bluebonnet Battle could be shaping up to be a classic rivalry game between two teams looking to keep their momentum. Here's the depth chart for the Baylor Bears.
Baylor Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #13 Sawyer Robertson, #7 Daquan Finn, #14 Nate Bennett
RB: #35 Dawson Pendergrass, #29 Reese Richard Jr., #21 Dominic Richardson, #37 Joseph Hagman, #30 Bryson Washington
WR-X: #16 Hal Presley, #11 Ketron Jackson Jr., #88 Micah Gifford
WR-Z: #34 Josh Cameron, #20 Jamaal Bell, #84 Cameron Bonner
WR-SL: #6 Ashtyn Hawkins, #4 Monaray Baldwin, #83 Jadon Porter
TE: #87 Kelsey Johnson, #1 Michael Trigg, #85 Matthew Klopfenstein
LT: #79 Alvin Ebosele, #74 Kaden Sieracki, #65 Sean Thompkins
LG: #62 Ryan Lengyel, #69 Sidney Fugar, #64 Ka'Marii Landers
C: #72 Coleton Price, #73 Colin Truett, #66 Koltin Sieracki
RG: #68 Omar Aigbedion, #58 Gavin Byers, #57 Wes Tucker
RT: #53 Campbell Barrington, #77 Colton Thomasson
Baylor Defensive Depth Chart
DE: #0 Jackie Marshall, #50 Kaian Roberts-Day, #53 Ronnie Mageo, #92 Trent Thomas
NT: #97 Cooper Lanz, #98 Elinus Noel III, #93 DK Kalu
DT: #9 Treven Ma'ae, $91 Trey Wilson, #59 Devonte Tezino, #95 Alex Foster
JACK: #5 Garmon Randolph, #10 Steve Linton, #46 JaQues Evans, #40 Kyler Jordan, #52 Corey Kelly
MLB: #2 Matt Jones, #36 Rara Dillworth, #42 Jeremy Evans, #32 Carmello Jones
WLB: #11 Keaton Thomas, #41 Brooks Miller, #45 Kyland Reed, #44 Josh White
LCB: #8 Caden Jenkins, #25 Levar Thornton Jr., #37 Tay'Shawn Wilson, #22 Reggie Bush Jr.
SS: #3 Devyn Bobby, #24 Corey Gordon Jr., #29 Kris Wokomah,
FS: #20 Devin Lemear, #33 DJ Coleman, #23 Cameren Jenkins
RCB: #21 Chateau Reed, #18 Lorando Johnson, #27 Tevin Williams III, #13 Isaiah Dunson
STAR: #15 Carl Williams IV, #16 Kendrick Simpkins, #47 Caleb Parker
Baylor Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #94 Palmer Williams, #98 Isaiah Hankins
PK: #98 Isaiah Hankins, #99 Jack Stone, #96 Connor Hawkins
H: #94 Palmer Williams
LS: #26 Garrison Grimes, #93 Dylan Schaub
KO: #99 Jack Stone, #98 Isaiah Hankins, #94 Palmer Williams, #96 Connor Hawkins
PR: #34 Josh Cameron, #4 Monaray Baldwin, #20 Jamaal Bell, #6 Ashtyn Hawkins, #29 Richard Reese
KR: #34 Josh Cameron, #4 Monaray Baldwin, #20 Jamaal Bell, #6 Ashtyn Hawkins, #29 Richard Reese
Baylor Depth Chart Notes
The X-factors for this week's depth chart notes aren't necessarily hidden. Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, and Josh Cameron are the guys to look out for on the offensive side of the ball. The trio has been operating at an extremely high level for the past couple of weeks. Make no mistake though, the Baylor WR core should be monitored closely.
A large part of Baylor not being able to get into the red zone is a lack of consistency at the quarterback position. Against BYU, Iowa State, and Colorado, Sawyer Robertson had a completion percentage of under 58%. Against Texas Tech, he had a completion rate of 65.6%. If the Frogs want to win this game, the TCU secondary is going to have to force incompletions.
On the defensive side of the ball, Matt Jones is the most fearsome defender the Bears have. Totaling 71 tackles through 8 games is impressive enough, but the sixth-year senior has been improving each season. Garmon Randolph is another defender to be wary of, as he's often seen in blitz packages when the defense needs a big stop. The linebacker has accounted for 3.5 sacks this season in limited time, as he's been rotating in and out during defensive drives.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.