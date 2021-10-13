TCU Fans During the Texas Tech Game

Yes, the Frogs finally won another game; however, you wouldn't know it by reading through the Game-Day thread. What's crazy about it is that the Frogs didn't just win, they won big!

If you haven't had the pleasure of watching one of Clint Foster's originals, please take a few minutes right now as Foster takes you through the ups and downs of TCU fans during a game. You won't regret it. You don't even have to be a TCU fan - if you are a diehard fan of ANYTHING, you will relate.

How TCU Fans reacted during the 2021 West Texas Championship against Texas Tech, a 52-31 win for the Frogs. Tag a Horned Frog or Red Raider!

Please Like and Subscribe!

Created by Clint Foster

Hat from Riff Ram Vintage

Instagram - @theclintfoster

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring.