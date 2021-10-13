    • October 13, 2021
    TCU Fans During the Texas Tech Game
    TCU Fans During the Texas Tech Game

    Clint Foster's impersonation of TCU fans during the Texas Tech game.
    Yes, the Frogs finally won another game; however, you wouldn't know it by reading through the Game-Day thread.  What's crazy about it is that the Frogs didn't just win, they won big!  

    If you haven't had the pleasure of watching one of Clint Foster's originals, please take a few minutes right now as Foster takes you through the ups and downs of TCU fans during a game. You won't regret it.  You don't even have to be a TCU fan - if you are a diehard fan of ANYTHING, you will relate.  

    How TCU Fans reacted during the 2021 West Texas Championship against Texas Tech, a 52-31 win for the Frogs. Tag a Horned Frog or Red Raider! 

    Please Like and Subscribe! 

    Created by Clint Foster 

    Hat from Riff Ram Vintage 

    Instagram - @theclintfoster 

    Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

    Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring.

