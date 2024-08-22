Killer Frogs

Gridiron Frogs Episode 6: TCU Announces Their 2024 Captains

KillerFrogs writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress discuss the 2024 captain selections for the Horned Frogs and invite their listeners to join the "State of The Frogdom" this Friday.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth

TCU football practice
TCU football practice / Oscar Garcia Photography KillerFrogs/OnAssignment
In this story:

On the sixth episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD keep it short and sweet before next week's long episodes.

The two discuss the 2024 captain picks for the Horned Frogs and also talk about the KillerFrogs "State of the Frogdom" events that readers can purchase tickets to! Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple podcast under "KillerFrogs".

Published
JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth

NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

