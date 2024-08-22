Gridiron Frogs Episode 6: TCU Announces Their 2024 Captains
KillerFrogs writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress discuss the 2024 captain selections for the Horned Frogs and invite their listeners to join the "State of The Frogdom" this Friday.
In this story:
On the sixth episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD keep it short and sweet before next week's long episodes.
The two discuss the 2024 captain picks for the Horned Frogs and also talk about the KillerFrogs "State of the Frogdom" events that readers can purchase tickets to! Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple podcast under "KillerFrogs".
