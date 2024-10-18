LISTEN! Frog Fever Podcast S2 E1: TCU Basketball Season Preview
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson kick off the new season with what they claim to be the most in-depth season preview for the TCU Horned Frogs' basketball team that you will find on the internet. Nick and Davis get into the new-look, revamped roster and the improved non-conference schedule and answer a few listeners' questions regarding TCU basketball as the start of the 2024-2025 season creeps closer.
In this story:
Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson discuss the TCU basketball's new-look roster and a few players who might surprise fans this season.
The two answer a few listener-asked questions and take a look at the Horned Frogs upcoming non-conference schedule.
