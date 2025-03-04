LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E20: This is March
TCU went 1-1 last week, keeping postseason hopes alive. What's next for the Frogs as the regular season winds down?
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk yet another 1-1 week for TCU basketball and a nice win over UCF that keeps its tournament hopes alive. Then, they discuss Houston's dominance, Kansas' weird weekend and Baylor and Cincinnati on the bubble before wrapping with the Corn Meter.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
