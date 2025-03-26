LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E23: Transfer Portal Time for TCU
The transfer portal is open. Plus, four Big 12 men's teams made the Sweet 16.
In this story:
TCU On SI writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk about TCU's transfer portal departures as well as the team's potential additions, including touted Iowa transfer Brock Harding, who listed the Horned Frogs in his top three. Next, they talk about the Big 12's four teams that made the Sweet Sixteen.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
