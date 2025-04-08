LISTEN: Frog Fever S2 E24: Jayden Pierre is a Horned Frog
Frog Fever: A Big 12 Basketball Podcast
In this story:
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk TCU's transfer portal addition of former Providence combo guard Jayden Pierre and the departure of Horned Frog center Ernest Udeh Jr. before taking a look at what TCU's depth chart could look like next season. Then the two talk Houston's run to the national championship.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
Recommended Articles
Published