LISTEN: S2 E16: TCU Bounces Back Against Colorado
TCU went 1-1 on the week; David Punch is an emerging star; Jamie Dixon could notch win 500 this week; the Big 12 is crazy. Davis and Nick dive into all of this.
In this story:
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson talk another 1-1 week for TCU hoops. The Horned Frogs lost on the road to a surging Texas Tech squad and took care of business at home against Colorado, moving to 11-10 on the season. Then they break down a crazy week of games in the Big 12 and finish the episode out with the Corn Meter.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
