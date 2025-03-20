LISTEN: S2 E22: What's Next for TCU Basketball Plus March Madness Preview
Frog Fever: S2 E22
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson discuss a crucial offseason coming up for TCU and how important keeping the young guys around is going to be for Jamie Dixon. Next, they talk an unfortunate week for West Virginia and look at the Big 12's seven NCAA tournament teams ahead of March Madness.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
