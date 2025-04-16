LISTEN: S2 E25 Frog Fever: Way Too Early Big 12 Power Rankings
KillerFrogs.com writers Nick Girimonte and Davis Wilson discuss some transfer portal visit updates for TCU basketball before discussing Houston's loss to Florida in the National Championship game and drafting a Way Too Early Big 12 Power Ranking.
Listen to the episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.
