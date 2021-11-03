Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: The End of an Era
    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 168: The End of an Era

    What happens next for TCU now that Gary Patterson is no longer at the helm?
    © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    What happens next for TCU now that Gary Patterson is no longer at the helm?

    The Gary Patterson era is officially over at TCU as Coach and the school have “parted ways” after a contentious meeting Sunday afternoon following an embarrassing loss to Kansas State. Patterson’s longtime friend and program advisor, Jerry Kill, has been named interim head coach. Shannon Brazzell, WC Nix, Nick Howard, and Sean Foushee discuss how we got to this point, and what TCU needs to do moving forward.

    Listen to the Entire Podcast Here

    56:53

    What happens next now that after two decades, the Gary Patterson era has come to an end. 

    "At the end of the day, we're still Frogs and support each other," said Brazzell, a TCU Hall of Famer.

    "It's all about what we do now," then said Nix, another TCU Hall of Famer. 

    The group first talked about what happened with Patterson, and why it happened.

    "He (Patterson) lost the team," said Brazzell. "There is just no chemistry on the team. Patterson is the G.O.A.T. He will be missed. But on the business side, I understand why it happened. I just don't like the way it happened. The future can still remain bright. This is the time for Frogs to come together."

    "The message just wasn't getting through," said Nix. "It's more than just the X's and O's."

    "Patterson had lost the locker room," said Foushee. "He was a man that was loyal to a fault. He was so loyal to his staff, it was creating blind spots. He did not like the changes (transfer portal, NIL, two signing days, etc.). He just moved forward without accepting the change." The panel went on to say that Patterson was a coach who micro-managed every aspect of the team. He just did not move forward with the changes to the new landscape of college football.

    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
