The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 169: Having Fun

Nick Howard, WC Nix, Hunter Nix, and Sean Foushee congratulate the women’s soccer team for another amazing regular season, winning the Big 12 and the conference tournament after beating Texas 2-1. Next up is the NCAA Tournament where they’ve been selected as a #4 seed. Nick and WC are excited about basketball starting this week. Hunter has the latest on the search to replace legendary head coach Gary Patterson. And the Podcast discusses the big upset of the #12 Bears in Fort Worth in Coach Kill’s debut as the Frog’s interim head coach.

WC Nix establishes the mood beautifully when he says, “sun definitely came out Sunday morning . . . couldn’t have happened to a better team, couldn’t have beat a better team.” He then points out that the broadcast on Fox “at first was heavy on Baylor but as the game went on it was more about TCU . . . how well our defense was playing . . . I think it was all very positive for TCU.”

Sean briefly redirects the discussion toward women’s soccer, encouraging Frogs everywhere to watch the women play. They are “dynamic and just fun to watch” having won the Big 12 and the conference tournament on a “tear.” They are now chosen as the #4 seed going into the NCAA tournament. TCU will match up against Prairie View in the first round, though Sean predicts that Princeton “will be the big one everyone will be circling.”

The group then anticipates a successful basketball season, with Nick Howard predicting TCU victories for both the men’s and women’s teams against McNeese State and Houston Baptist respectively. “It should be a fun year for TCU basketball,” Howard says.

The conversation turns back to football, namely the search for who will replace legendary Coach Patterson. Hunter goes through the possible candidates, including TCU grad Curtis Modkins, Deion Sanders, Billy Napier, Tony Elliott, Brent Venables, Sonny Dykes, and the one Hunter is “most excited about,” Matt Campbell, though he considers “Dykes the name to beat.” Nevertheless, Hunter thinks Campbell could be the one “to take TCU to the next level.”

The discussion of TCU’s prospective head coach leads Sean to point out that Kill “proved his bona fides on Saturday.” He says that Saturday’s game was “the most fun I’ve had at a TCU game in probably six years. The Frogs come out with so much energy . . . having fun. We’ve won games since that 2014 season but I don’t remember seeing them have this much fun.”

W.C. agrees there was a “new team out there.” Much attention is paid to freshman quarterback Chandler Morris. Sean notes that “531 total yards made the second-best game in TCU history for a quarterback behind Matt Vogler who had 696 against Houston in 1990. When we have a game like that it makes a lot of guys go ‘why hasn’t he been playing all season long?” W.C. points out that Max Duggan makes that a hard decision because “he’s got most everything you want in a quarterback. He’s a great leader, he’s a great team player. Max was the biggest cheerleader I saw over there. He was glad to see them winning.”

Sean says that “the big change was the atmosphere. That was the wildest atmosphere in Amon Carter Stadium in a long time. The fans were going absolutely ballistic. I don’t remember the last time a Frog offense had to tell the crowd to quiet down. But that happened on Saturday.”

The group generally agrees that TCU’s players got the opportunity to prove themselves and their fun was “infectious.” Hopefully, this fun continues far into the future.

