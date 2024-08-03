TCU Football: Third Day of Fall Camp Recap
The Horned Frogs had their first night practice on the third day of fall camp, and it sure was a hot one. That didn't stop the players from getting after it however, as there were some good battles during the team portion with Hoover making some big completions. On the second round of the team portion of practice, the defense got the upperhand, as they were able to create havok behind the line of scrimmage.
After practice, the media was able to hear from Remington Strickland and Eric McAlister for the first time this season, you can find the full media conference below.
