WATCH! Frog Fever Basketball Podcast Ep. 27 - Janice Dziuk, Women's Basketball, Induction into SWC Hall of Fame
In this off-season edition of the Frog Fever Basketball Podcast, KillerFrogs writer Tori Couch sits down with former TCU women's basketball player Janice Dziuk. Dziuk played for the Horned Frogs from 1986-90 and will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on August 12. Dziuk and Couch talk about the upcoming induction ceremony in Waco, Dziuk's TCU basketball career, how she ended up at TCU, memorable moments in Fort Worth and what she is doing today.
Here are the inductees for the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Class 2024
Oliver Miller (Arkansas)
Alfred Anderson (Baylor)
Jason Phillips (Houston)
Claudia Haywood Minor (Rice)
John Ross (SMU)
Sherri Steinhauer (Texas)
Tony Franklin (Texas A&M)
Janice Dziuk (TCU)
Brad Hastings (Texas Tech)
