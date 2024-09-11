WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 10: LIU Recap and UCF Preview
KillerFrogs writers Nolan and JD are joined by the newest writer and one-third of the "Triple Option," Caleb, to talk about the TCU vs. UCF game this upcoming weekend.
In this story:
On the tenth episode of the series, Nolan and JD are joined by Caleb Sisk as they discuss the UCF game and some other Big 12 games this upcooming weekend.
Watch the episode below or listen on Apple or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published