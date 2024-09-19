Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 12: SMU Preview

KillerFrogs Writer JD Andress is joined by Micah Beutell from "Just Means Less ACC" to breakdown the Iron Skillet and see which team is under more pressure to win.

JD Andress

TCU singing the Alma Mater after the UCF game
TCU singing the Alma Mater after the UCF game / Tony Beblowski KillerFrogs
In this story:

In the absence of Gridiron Frogs Host Nolan Ruth, JD takes the reigns with Micah from Just Means Less ACC to discuss the battle for the Iron Skillet this weekend.

Watch the episode below or listen to it on Spotify or Apple Podcast under "KillerFrogs."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Podcast