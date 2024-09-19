WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 12: SMU Preview
KillerFrogs Writer JD Andress is joined by Micah Beutell from "Just Means Less ACC" to breakdown the Iron Skillet and see which team is under more pressure to win.
In this story:
In the absence of Gridiron Frogs Host Nolan Ruth, JD takes the reigns with Micah from Just Means Less ACC to discuss the battle for the Iron Skillet this weekend.
Watch the episode below or listen to it on Spotify or Apple Podcast under "KillerFrogs."
