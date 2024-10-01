Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 14: Kansas Recap

JD and Nolan break down the TCU win over Kansas and whether it is enough to propel the team through the rest of the season. They discuss Jack Bech's hot start, the defense stepping up, and the Frogs' possible new RB1 in Jeremy Payne.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth, Nolan Ruth

TCU offense during a media timeout against Kansas
TCU offense during a media timeout against Kansas / Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss TCU's win over Kansas and whether it gives them hope for the rest of the season or if it was a one-off week.

The duo discusses Jack Bech's impact this season and his hot start, and they give credit to the defense, which had its best game of the season.

Watch the podcast below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

JD Andress
Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

