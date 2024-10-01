WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 14: Kansas Recap
JD and Nolan break down the TCU win over Kansas and whether it is enough to propel the team through the rest of the season. They discuss Jack Bech's hot start, the defense stepping up, and the Frogs' possible new RB1 in Jeremy Payne.
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss TCU's win over Kansas and whether it gives them hope for the rest of the season or if it was a one-off week.
The duo discusses Jack Bech's impact this season and his hot start, and they give credit to the defense, which had its best game of the season.
Watch the podcast below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
