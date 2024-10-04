WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 15: Houston Preview
TCU On Si writers JD and Carson preview the TCU vs Houston and the other games around the conference for Week Six.
In this story:
On Episode 15 of the Gridiron Frogs, JD and Carson discuss the upcoming game as the Horned Frogs take on Houston.
The duo also discusses the weekend slate in the conference and the Power Rankings released for Week Six.
WATCH! Episode 15: Gridiron Frogs - Houston Preview
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published