Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 15: Houston Preview

TCU On Si writers JD and Carson preview the TCU vs Houston and the other games around the conference for Week Six.

JD Andress

TCU QB Josh Hoover against Kansas 9/28/2024
TCU QB Josh Hoover against Kansas 9/28/2024 / Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs
In this story:

On Episode 15 of the Gridiron Frogs, JD and Carson discuss the upcoming game as the Horned Frogs take on Houston.

The duo also discusses the weekend slate in the conference and the Power Rankings released for Week Six.

WATCH! Episode 15: Gridiron Frogs - Houston Preview

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Podcast