WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 18: Utah Recap
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan break down the Horned Frogs Victory against Utah. They discuss the defense showing up and the offensive struggles.
In this story:
TCU On SI writers Nolan and JD discuss the strong defensive performance put on by the Horned Frogs in their 13-7 victory this past weekend.
The duo also discusses the offenses, struggles, and coaching blunders for the matchup and what it means for the rest of the season.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published